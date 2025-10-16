Thursday, October 16, 2025

Madrasah board secures 75.61% pass rate

A total of 82,809 students, including 45,068 male and 37,741 female, appeared in the Alim exams 

File image of the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 01:38 PM

Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board has secured 75.61% pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations this year. 

A total of 82,809 students, including 45,068 male and 37,741 female, appeared in the Alim exams under the Madrasah Board, with 62,609 students successfully passing.

This year, a total of 12,35,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.

Topics:

HSC resultsHSCMadrasa Education
x
x