Madrasah board secures 75.61% pass rate

Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board has secured 75.61% pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations this year.

A total of 82,809 students, including 45,068 male and 37,741 female, appeared in the Alim exams under the Madrasah Board, with 62,609 students successfully passing.

This year, a total of 12,35,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.