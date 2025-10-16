Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Over 500,000 students fail HSC, equivalent exams

Last year, the number of failures was 295,749

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 01:47 PM

A total of 508,701 students failed the HSC and equivalent examinations this year, including 450,500 in the HSC alone.

Last year, the number of failures was 295,749.

The results were officially announced simultaneously by all education boards on at 10am on Thursday.

At the Dhaka Education Board auditorium, Professor Khandakar Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, formally unveiled the results.

This year, 1,235,661 candidates appeared for the exams, of which 726,960 passed.

Last year, 1,231,058 students participated, and 1,035,309 passed.

According to the data, 1,047,242 candidates appeared for the HSC exams under the nine general education boards, of which 598,166 passed, while 449,076 failed.

In the Alim exams, 82,809 candidates participated, and 62,609 passed, leaving 20,200 students failing.

Under the Technical Education Board, 105,610 candidates appeared, with 66,185 passing and 39,425 failing.

Topics:

HSC resultsHSCFailure
Read More

279 overseas students pass HSC exams

Madrasah board secures 75.61% pass rate

HSC results: Rajshahi pass rate hits 7-year low

HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

HSC result re-scrutiny applications open Friday

HSC results: 345 institutions achieve 100% pass rate

Latest News

279 overseas students pass HSC exams

Temporary fix stops Dhaki River breach, fear persists in Dakop

Madrasah board secures 75.61% pass rate

ACC files case against 18 Rajshahi rail officials over Tk 2.5 cr embezzlement

HSC results: Rajshahi pass rate hits 7-year low

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x