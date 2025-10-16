Over 500,000 students fail HSC, equivalent exams

A total of 508,701 students failed the HSC and equivalent examinations this year, including 450,500 in the HSC alone.

Last year, the number of failures was 295,749.

The results were officially announced simultaneously by all education boards on at 10am on Thursday.

At the Dhaka Education Board auditorium, Professor Khandakar Ehsanul Kabir, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, formally unveiled the results.

This year, 1,235,661 candidates appeared for the exams, of which 726,960 passed.

Last year, 1,231,058 students participated, and 1,035,309 passed.

According to the data, 1,047,242 candidates appeared for the HSC exams under the nine general education boards, of which 598,166 passed, while 449,076 failed.

In the Alim exams, 82,809 candidates participated, and 62,609 passed, leaving 20,200 students failing.

Under the Technical Education Board, 105,610 candidates appeared, with 66,185 passing and 39,425 failing.