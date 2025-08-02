Nahid: Constitutional recognition of July Declaration a must

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam has called for constitutional recognition of the July Declaration.

He said that the July Declaration must be constitutionally recognized and that the next election and parliament must be formed on the basis of the July Charter.

He made the demand at a press conference held at the party’s central office in Banglamotor in the capital on Saturday.

Nahid said: “We are still having to carry on the struggle for a new Bangladesh. The July march will conclude at the Central Shaheed Minar on Sunday. It will mark the manifesto for a new Bangladesh, where NCP will announce its outline and programs. We call upon everyone to take part in the event.”

He said the July march was primarily held to demand justice, reforms, and a new constitution. “Alongside this, we have also spoken about the July Charter. We demand that the July Charter be resolved as we have learned that the government is planning to unveil the July Declaration on Tuesday. We welcome this initiative. Consensus has been reached on many issues, but disagreements remain on some points.”

“On issues where notes of dissent have been registered, the Consensus Commission has yet to clarify its stance. We raised a question in the commission regarding the implementation mechanism. However, the commission has not responded to it. Once the method of implementation is settled, all parties will sign it,” he added.

The NCP leader further said: “The next election must be held on the basis of the July Charter. We will not leave the reform process in the hands of an elected parliament. Instead, parliament or a constituent assembly must be formed based on the July Charter. The charter must come into effect from the tenure of the interim government itself.”

He also said: “The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations are scheduled for Sunday. Alongside the exams being held in two shifts, a student organization will also be holding a rally. Jatiyotabadi Chhatra Dal had initially planned a program at the Shaheed Minar. At our request, they agreed to move it to Shahbagh. We thank them sincerely for this.”

Nahid said that, as there will be two programs along with examinations, traffic congestion may occur. “We apologize in advance to Dhaka residents for the inconvenience. Sunday is a historic day. Otherwise, we would have held the event on a holiday. Nonetheless, we will maintain maximum caution from our end,” he said.

He remarked that the aspirations surrounding the July uprising over the past one year have not been fulfilled. “This was the responsibility of the interim government. We may achieve partial realization through the July Charter,” he added.