HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

Both the pass rate and the number of GPA-5 achievers have declined this year under the Sylhet Education Board.

The overall pass rate stands at 51.86%, marking a 33.53 percentage point drop from last year’s 85.39%.

The number of GPA-5 recipients also decreased by 5,096, with only 1,602 students achieving GPA-5 this year compared to 6,698 last year.

No students passed from four institutions under the board, while students from three institutions achieved a 100% pass rate.

Sylhet Education Board Chairman Professor Anwar Hossain Chowdhury announced the results at a press conference held at the board’s conference room on Thursday afternoon.

He said that this year’s examination was conducted based on the full syllabus for the first time in five years, which contributed to the lower pass rate and fewer GPA-5 achievers.

However, he expressed overall satisfaction with the results.

According to the results, a total of 69,172 students appeared for the examination under the Sylhet Board, of whom 35,871 passed, registering a pass rate of 51.86%.

The science stream recorded the highest pass rate at 75.95%, while the humanities stream had the lowest at 45.59%. The pass rate in the business studies stream was 50.18%.

Among the successful candidates, the pass rate for female students was 53.13%, compared to 49.46% for male students.

District-wise, Sylhet recorded the highest pass rate at 60.61%, followed by Habiganj at 49.88%, Sunamganj at 45.80%, and Moulvibazar at 47.35%.