Bangladesh football team confined in hotel over Kathmandu curfew

Bangladesh’s football team was confined to their hotel in Kathmandu on Monday as a curfew was imposed following youth protests, disrupting their scheduled practice ahead of the second and final friendly against Nepal at Dasharath Stadium on Tuesday.

Team media manager Sadman Sakib told reporters, “Our practice was scheduled for 3:15pm Nepal time. Around 2:30pm, we were informed that the situation outside was tense, so we could not leave for practice. The Bangladesh team is now safe at the hotel.”

The team had a rest day on Sunday. Despite missing Monday’s practice, the coaches and captains of both sides attended the pre-match press conference earlier in the day.

Nepal is currently witnessing mass protests by young people against corruption and social media restrictions. On Monday, protesters attempted to enter the parliament, prompting police to fire tear gas and rubber bullets. At least six people have been reported killed in the clashes, leading authorities to impose a curfew in the capital.