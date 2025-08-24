July Charter: Consensus Commission sits with law adviser, AG

The National Consensus Commission held a meeting with Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and experts on Sunday to discuss the implementation process of the July Charter.

The meeting was held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Former justice MA Matin, former justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, senior advocate at the Supreme Court Dr Sharif Bhuiyan and barrister Imran Siddiq joined the meeting.

Vice Chair of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain Ayub Mia and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haider were present.