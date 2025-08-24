Sunday, August 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
July Charter: Consensus Commission sits with law adviser, AG

Former justices, lawyers and experts attended the meeting

Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 07:43 PM

The National Consensus Commission held a meeting with Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and experts on Sunday to discuss the implementation process of the July Charter.

The meeting was held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Former justice MA Matin, former justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, senior advocate at the Supreme Court Dr Sharif  Bhuiyan and barrister Imran Siddiq joined the meeting.

Vice Chair of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain Ayub Mia and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Monir Haider were present.

National Consensus Commission
