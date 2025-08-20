Wednesday, August 20, 2025

150 more sued over stone looting in Jaflong

Sources said internal clashes have erupted between rival groups over the control of Jaflong stone and sand syndicate

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 10:48 AM

A case has been filed in connection with the illegal extraction of stone from Jaflong, a popular tourist destination located in the ecologically critical area (ECA) of Gowainghat Upazila in Sylhet.

Union land officer Monayem Hossain lodged the case at Gowainghat Police Station on Monday night (18 August), said Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station.

"No specific names were mentioned in the case, and police are yet to make any arrest," said OC Tofail.

The Mineral Resources Bureau has also filed a case last week, accusing nearly 2,000 unnamed people.

Reports indicate that open looting of sand and stone has been taking place in the Jaflong ECA since August 5 last year.

While the Department of Environment previously filed a case against those involved, progress on that case has stalled for reasons yet to be clarified.

Local BNP leaders Shah Alam Swapan and Rafiqul Islam Shahparan have been expelled from the party following allegations of their involvement in connection with the looting.

Sources said internal clashes have erupted between rival groups over the control of Jaflong stone and sand syndicate.

Despite the infighting, they said, illegal extraction activities have continued unabated, with local leaders reportedly earning lakhs of taka every day from the illicit operations.

Meanwhile, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) following allegations of administrative involvement in the stone looting incident in Bholaganj.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.

Jaflong
