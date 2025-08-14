Joint operation recovers looted stones from Jaflong tourist spot

A joint operation by the Upazila administration and law enforcement has begun to recover stolen stones from the Jaflong tourist spot in Goainhat upazila, Sylhet.

Around 2,000 cubic feet of looted stones were recovered from various sites along the banks of the Piyain River and returned to Zero Point by boat.

The operation was conducted on Thursday morning under the leadership of Goainhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ratan Kumer Adhikari, with coordinated participation from the administration, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Goainhat police station OC Sorkar Md Tofayel Ahmad, Sangram BOP Camp Commander Shahidul Islam, Upazila Social Services Officer Abu Kawsar, and Upazila Rural Development Officer Uttam Kumar Roy, along with other police and BGB personnel, took part in the operation.

UNO Ratan Kumer Adhikari said some miscreants had removed stones from Zero Point in Jaflong under the cover of night and rain. “As soon as we received the information, we took swift action. Police and BGB patrols have been ongoing for the past 24 hours,” he added.