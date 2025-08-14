Friday, August 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Joint operation recovers looted stones from Jaflong tourist spot

Around 2,000 cubic feet of looted stones were recovered from various sites along the banks of the Piyain River

In Sylhet’s Jaflong, an upazila administration taskforce recovers 2,000 cubic feet of stone during an operation. August 14, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 10:07 PM

A joint operation by the Upazila administration and law enforcement has begun to recover stolen stones from the Jaflong tourist spot in Goainhat upazila, Sylhet.

Around 2,000 cubic feet of looted stones were recovered from various sites along the banks of the Piyain River and returned to Zero Point by boat.

The operation was conducted on Thursday morning under the leadership of Goainhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ratan Kumer Adhikari, with coordinated participation from the administration, police, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Goainhat police station OC Sorkar Md Tofayel Ahmad, Sangram BOP Camp Commander Shahidul Islam, Upazila Social Services Officer Abu Kawsar, and Upazila Rural Development Officer Uttam Kumar Roy, along with other police and BGB personnel, took part in the operation.

UNO Ratan Kumer Adhikari said some miscreants had removed stones from Zero Point in Jaflong under the cover of night and rain. “As soon as we received the information, we took swift action. Police and BGB patrols have been ongoing for the past 24 hours,” he added.

Topics:

Jaflong
Read More

Body of missing sand quarry worker recovered in Sylhet

159 sued over blocking advisers’ convoy in Jaflong

Rizwana: Comprehensive master plan to be developed for ecotourism in Sylhet

Tourist dies by drowning in Jaflong on Eid day

Unchecked stone extraction poses grave threat to Jaflong environment

Sylhet tourist spots reopen as floodwaters recede

Latest News

Khaleda Zia: From housewife to Bangladesh’s first female prime minister

Deadline for BCS dictation-scribe applications Aug 20

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

NCP to form 50-member advisory council

Security tightened in Gopalganj ahead of August 15

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x