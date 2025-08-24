Sylhet administration orders return of looted stones from Jaflong

The district administration has issued an urgent directive to return the stones looted from Jaflong Zero Point, a tourist centre in Goainhat, Sylhet.

On Sunday, the administration conducted a public announcement in the Jaflong area regarding this matter.

Goainhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ratan Kumar Adhikari confirmed the issuance of the urgent directive.

The directive stated that the stones looted from Jaflong Zero Point must be returned on own initiative to the riverbank under Ballaghata Mosque by 5pm on Tuesday.

It further stated that if the stones are not returned within the specified time, strict legal action will be taken against those involved in illegal purchase, sale, storage, or transportation of the stones.

Ratan Kumar Adhikari also urged the public to follow the administration's urgent directive and return the looted stones within the specified time.

Previously, the district administration had issued a three-day ultimatum on Saturday to recover the stones looted from Sada Pathor.