Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sylhet administration orders return of looted stones from Jaflong

Previously, district administration had issued a three-day ultimatum on Saturday to recover the stones looted from Sada Pathor

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM

The district administration has issued an urgent directive to return the stones looted from Jaflong Zero Point, a tourist centre in Goainhat, Sylhet.

On Sunday, the administration conducted a public announcement in the Jaflong area regarding this matter.

Goainhat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ratan Kumar Adhikari confirmed the issuance of the urgent directive.

The directive stated that the stones looted from Jaflong Zero Point must be returned on own initiative to the riverbank under Ballaghata Mosque by 5pm on Tuesday.

It further stated that if the stones are not returned within the specified time, strict legal action will be taken against those involved in illegal purchase, sale, storage, or transportation of the stones.

Ratan Kumar Adhikari also urged the public to follow the administration's urgent directive and return the looted stones within the specified time.

Previously, the district administration had issued a three-day ultimatum on Saturday to recover the stones looted from Sada Pathor. 

Topics:

SylhetJaflong
Read More

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

Illegal stone must be returned within hours, Sylhet DC warns

Newly appointed Sylhet DC pledges full support for environmental protection

Public administration secretary directs 24hr CCTV surveillance at Sada Pathor

ACC identifies leaders of BNP, Awami League, Jamaat, NCP in Sylhet stone loot

Sarwar Alam takes charge as Sylhet DC amid Sada Pathor scam

Latest News

Cucsu polls after 35yrs, schedule to be announced on Thursday

July Charter: Consensus Commission sits with law adviser, AG

Myanmar junta says historic railway bridge bombed

Former presidents back Sri Lanka's jailed ex-leader

Abu Sayed autopsy doctor deposes against Hasina, 2 others at ICT-1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x