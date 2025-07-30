Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Body of missing sand quarry worker recovered in Sylhet

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted a floating body in the Piyain river and informed police

Sylhet map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 08:20 PM

Police recovered the body of a sand quarry worker, who went missing in the Piyain river in Jaflong under Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet two days back, on Wednesday.

Hare Krishna Chandra Das, 48, hailed from Khalapara village in Khaliajuri upazila of Netrokona district, was found floating in the river near the Jumpara area of Jaflong on Wednesday morning.

According to locals, Hare Krishna went missing on Monday morning while extracting sand from the river.

On Wednesday morning, locals spotted a floating body in the Piyain river and informed the police.

Gowainghat police station’s Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossain said the body was sent to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.        

Topics:

SylhetJaflong
