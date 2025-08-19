Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

150 sued over Jaflong stone looting

Several miscreants looted stones worth crores from Jaflong quarry over three days, the case statement said

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 04:32 PM

A case has been filed against 100–150 unidentified individuals for looting stones from the Jaflong quarry in Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila over three days—August 7–9. 

Abdul Munayem, assistant officer at the Sadar Union land office, filed the case on Monday night, said Gowainghat police OC Sarkar Mohammad Tofayel Ahmed.

The culprits have not yet been identified and will face legal action once traced, the OC said. A similar case was filed last year after the August 5 incident.

Separately, Bureau of Mineral Development DG Anwarul Habib filed another case with Companiganj police accusing 1,000–1,500 unidentified people. Twelve arrests have been made so far, and 50,000 cubic feet of stones were seized on Monday night, to be replaced with white stones, said Companiganj police station OC Uzair Al Mahmud.

Following the looting, Sylhet DC Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad was made OSD, and Companiganj UNO Azizunnahar was transferred. Deputy secretary Sarwoer Alam was appointed Sylhet’s new DC. Chunarughat UNO Mohammad Robin Mia has taken charge of Companiganj, with Shafik Mia now UNO of Chunarughat.

Sources said Sarwoer Alam may assume office on Wednesday.

Topics:

SylhetJaflongstone quarry
Read More

200,000 cubic feet of stones seized from Utma Chora

Police recover another 50,000cft of Sada Pathor in Sylhet

Sarwoer Alam appointed new Sylhet DC as current one made OSD

Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad warns of intense movement for speedy completion of Dhaka-Sylhet six-lane highway

250,000 cubic feet of stones recovered in Sylhet

Case filed over Sadapathor looting

Latest News

Speculation rises over emergence of a new party

357 hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

Salahuddin Ahmed warns July Accord can’t override constitution, may set ‘bad precedent’

British high commissioner meets with chief justice

Titas disconnects illegal gas connections in Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x