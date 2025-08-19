150 sued over Jaflong stone looting

A case has been filed against 100–150 unidentified individuals for looting stones from the Jaflong quarry in Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila over three days—August 7–9.

Abdul Munayem, assistant officer at the Sadar Union land office, filed the case on Monday night, said Gowainghat police OC Sarkar Mohammad Tofayel Ahmed.

The culprits have not yet been identified and will face legal action once traced, the OC said. A similar case was filed last year after the August 5 incident.

Separately, Bureau of Mineral Development DG Anwarul Habib filed another case with Companiganj police accusing 1,000–1,500 unidentified people. Twelve arrests have been made so far, and 50,000 cubic feet of stones were seized on Monday night, to be replaced with white stones, said Companiganj police station OC Uzair Al Mahmud.

Following the looting, Sylhet DC Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad was made OSD, and Companiganj UNO Azizunnahar was transferred. Deputy secretary Sarwoer Alam was appointed Sylhet’s new DC. Chunarughat UNO Mohammad Robin Mia has taken charge of Companiganj, with Shafik Mia now UNO of Chunarughat.

Sources said Sarwoer Alam may assume office on Wednesday.