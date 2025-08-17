Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 as a low pressure area has formed over the west-central Bay and adjoining north-west Bay off the north Andhra-south Odisha coast.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further, said a Met office special bulletin.

Under its influence, a steep pressure gradient lies over the north Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.