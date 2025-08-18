Monday, August 18, 2025

Four seaports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay have been advised to stay close to coast

File photo
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM

Four seaports Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal number three, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal were also advised to stay close to the coast.

The weather office said the low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, near the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, had intensified into a well-marked low. It was located over the same area and moving west-northwest, with the potential to strengthen further.

As a result, pressure variations were prevailing over the northern Bay of Bengal, which could trigger squally winds over the northern Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh’s coastal areas, and seaports.

In this situation, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports were asked to hoist local cautionary signal number three. Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal were advised to navigate cautiously near the coast until further instructions, BMD added.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Maritime portsCautionary Signal No 3
