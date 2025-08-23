Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Fishing boats in the North Bay asked to stay near coast and proceed with caution until further notice

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 06:26 PM

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 due to the active monsoon, deep convection continues to form over the North Bay.

Under its influence, gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a MET office press release on Saturday.

All fishing boats and trawlers operating over the North Bay have been instructed to return close to the coast and navigate with caution until further notice.

Topics:

Payra PortMongla portMaritime ports
Read More

Sailor goes missing falling from bulkhead at Mongla Port

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Four seaports asked to hoist cautionary signal 3

Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

BMD: Depression weakens into well-marked low

Heavy rains submerge Bagerhat, Mongla port operations disrupted

Latest News

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

Ansar DG: 650,000 personnel to be deployed for election security

DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x