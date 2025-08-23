Maritime ports to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 due to the active monsoon, deep convection continues to form over the North Bay.

Under its influence, gusty/squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, said a MET office press release on Saturday.

All fishing boats and trawlers operating over the North Bay have been instructed to return close to the coast and navigate with caution until further notice.