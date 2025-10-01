Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice

Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 03:15 PM

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as a low-pressure area has been formed over the west-central Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

“Under the influence of the well-marked low over west-central Bay and adjoining area, heavy to very heavy rain with gusty or squally wind may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh,” said a Met office special bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Chittagong, Cautionary Signal No 3, Cox's Bazar
