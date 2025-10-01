Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as a low-pressure area has been formed over the west-central Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

“Under the influence of the well-marked low over west-central Bay and adjoining area, heavy to very heavy rain with gusty or squally wind may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh,” said a Met office special bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.