Maritime ports advised to lower signal

The maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal as the severe cyclonic storm "Montha" over the West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved further north-northwestwards and weakened gradually by giving precipitation.

It also crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast of India on Tuesday midnight and now lies over Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining area.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution and not to venture into the deep sea till Wednesday afternoon.