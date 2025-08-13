Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Maritime ports advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

Fishing boats and trawlers are advised to stay close to the coast

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 02:07 PM

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No 3 as a low-pressure area formed over the West-central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay off the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast at 6am on Wednesday.

The system is likely to intensify further, and under its influence, a steep pressure gradient has developed over the North Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to a Met Office bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers operating in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to move closer to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

 

Topics:

Maritime PortCautionary Signal No 3
