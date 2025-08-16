Saturday, August 16, 2025

Five arrested in the Sadapathor looting case

Companiganj police station's OC Sujan Kumar Das confirmed the arrest of the five individuals

Recovered white stones are being returned to the river to preserve the site's beauty. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 01:12 PM

Five individuals have been arrested by the Companiganj police station in connection with the Sadapathor looting case. They were arrested early Saturday morning.

The arrested are: Kamal Mia alias Picchi Kamal, 45, son of deceased Sikandar Ali of Kalairag village in Companiganj upazila; Abu Sayeed, 21, son of Kamal Mia from the same village; and Abul Kalam, 32, son of deceased Monfor Ali of Nazirergao. These three were arrested at their homes.

Additionally, while transporting crushed white rocks by truck, Iman Ali, 28, son of Shahid Mia of Lachukhal village, and Jahangir Alam, 35 were arrested at the checkpost in the airport area on the Sylhet-Companiganj road.

Companiganj police station’s Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Sujan Kumar Das confirmed the arrest of the five individuals. He stated that the arrestees will be sent to the court in connection with the case filed by the Department of Mineral Resources.

It is worth mentioning that on Friday night, Anwarul Habib, director general of the Bureau of Mineral Development, filed a case at Companiganj police station accusing 1000–1500 unidentified individuals in the Sadapathor looting case.

x