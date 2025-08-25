Monday, August 25, 2025

2.5m cft of looted stones seized in Sylhet so far

Announcements were made via loudspeakers from Saturday afternoon, prompting many residents and traders from Companiganj and nearby areas to deliver stones using trucks, boats, and other means. 

In Sylhet’s Jaflong, an upazila administration taskforce recovers 2,000 cubic feet of stone during an operation. August 14, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 06:54 PM

Nearly 2.5 million cubic feet of stones have so far been seized in Sylhet, of which 550,000 cubic feet have already been restored. 

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Robin Mia on Monday said locals have begun returning stones to designated spots at night on their own initiative. “We have given time until Tuesday for this. After that, drives will resume,” he said.

The district administration had earlier announced that those depositing stockpiled white stones at Bholaganj in Companiganj by 5pm Tuesday would be granted unconditional exemption from liability. Legal action would follow against anyone storing stones after the deadline.

On Sunday, locals continued returning looted stones, which were dumped at Bholaganj Ghat No.10 and later restored to designated spots with the help of boat workers.

Topics:

SylhetCompaniganj
