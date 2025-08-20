Sada Pathor looting: Probe body submits report

A committee formed to investigate the looting of stones from Bholaganj Sada Pathor in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet district has submitted a report.

The body, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Padmasan Singha, submitted the report to the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.

However, officials declined to disclose the findings.

The report was submitted shortly after removed DC Sher Mahbub Murad left the office at noon.

Newly appointed DC Md Sarwar Alam is scheduled to join the office on Thursday.

Amid severe criticism over the rampant looting of stones, the three-member probe body was formed by Murad on August 12 and directed to submit the report within three days.

The committee included Companiganj UNO Azizunnahar and Department of Environment Assistant Director Afzalul Islam.

Inclusion of the UNO in the probe body sparked criticism as he had failed to prevent the looting of stones.

Amid the criticism, the government made DC Murad Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Monday and transferred the UNO.

Earlier, the Bureau of Mineral Development filed a case against 1500 to 2000 over the looting.