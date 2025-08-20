Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sada Pathor looting: Probe body submits report

Officials declined to disclose the findings

File image of Sylhet Shada Pathor. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM

A committee formed to investigate the looting of stones from Bholaganj Sada Pathor in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet district has submitted a report.

The body, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Padmasan Singha, submitted the report to the office of the deputy commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.

However, officials declined to disclose the findings.

The report was submitted shortly after removed DC Sher Mahbub Murad left the office at noon.

Newly appointed DC Md Sarwar Alam is scheduled to join the office on Thursday.

Amid severe criticism over the rampant looting of stones, the three-member probe body was formed by Murad on August 12 and directed to submit the report within three days.

The committee included Companiganj UNO Azizunnahar and Department of Environment Assistant Director Afzalul Islam.

Inclusion of the UNO in the probe body sparked criticism as he had failed to prevent the looting of stones.

Amid the criticism, the government made DC Murad Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Monday and transferred the UNO.

Earlier, the Bureau of Mineral Development filed a case against 1500 to 2000 over the looting.

Topics:

SylhetCompaniganj
Read More

HC bars transportation, relocation of stones from Lovachhara quarry

200,000 cubic feet of stones seized from Utma Chora

150 sued over Jaflong stone looting

Police recover another 50,000cft of Sada Pathor in Sylhet

Sarwoer Alam appointed new Sylhet DC as current one made OSD

Sylhet Jogajog and Unnayan Parishad warns of intense movement for speedy completion of Dhaka-Sylhet six-lane highway

Latest News

Sculpting a legacy: Remembering Prof Hamiduzzaman Khan

JU administration seeks army deployment for Jucsu polls, bans gatherings

US to assess ‘anti-Americanism’ in immigration decisions

SC stays bail of SI Sazzad in murder case during July uprising

Israel approves plan to conquer Gaza City, calls up reservists

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x