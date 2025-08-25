Monday, August 25, 2025

2.5 million cubic feet of looted stones seized in Companiganj

Officials said that the restoration of the seized stones is being carried out in phases

Recovered white stones are being returned to the river to preserve the sites beauty. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 09:49 AM

The upazila administration has seized approximately 2.5 million cubic feet of illegally extracted stones in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet.

As of Sunday, around 1.2 million cubic feet of the seized stones have been transported to the designated dumping stand, according to the administration.

Officials said that the restoration of the seized stones is being carried out in phases. So far, an estimated 450,000 cubic feet of stones have been restored.

On August 24 alone, 85,000 cubic feet of stones were brought to the dumping stand, and 45,000 cubic feet underwent restoration work. Currently, efforts are underway to safely preserve another 850,000 cubic feet of stones at the seizure site.

Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Robin Mia said the administration’s drive against illegal stone extraction is ongoing.

A significant volume of stones has already been recovered, and preservation and restoration activities are in progress. All newly transported stones are being securely stored, he added.

According to the administration, since August 5, 2024, a group of people has been involved in large-scale illegal stone extraction in and around the Sada Pathor area.

The authorities have intensified operations in response.

Officials expressed hope that the proper preservation and restoration of the seized stones will contribute positively to environmental protection.

Topics:

SylhetLooting
