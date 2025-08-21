Thursday, August 21, 2025

Sarwar Alam takes charge as Sylhet DC amid Sada Pathor scam

The Bholaganj stone looting probe named 137 people and gave 10 prevention tips

Md Sarwar Alam has officially assumed office as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet on August 21, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 03:27 PM

At a time when the Sada Pathor looting scam has drawn widespread attention, renowned Magistrate Md Sarwar Alam has officially assumed office as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Sylhet.

Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet Khan Md Reza-Un-Nabi welcomed him upon arrival at the DC office on Thursday morning.

Later, the new DC presided over a workshop session on "Public Procurement Code and Conduct," with the divisional commissioner and senior officials attending it.

Earlier, on Wednesday evening, Magistrate Sarwar, who was also the personal secretary to Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul, arrived at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet, where a delegation from the district administration received him.

On August 18, the previous DC Sher Md Mahbub Murad was made officer-on-special duty (OSD) amid severe criticism over the stone plundering.

On the same day, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice appointing Sarwar as the new DC.

On Wednesday, a committee formed to investigate the looting of stones from Bholaganj in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet district submitted its report, naming the involvement of 137 people and proposing 10 recommendations to prevent future looting.

Topics:

SylhetMinistry of Public AdministrationCompaniganj
