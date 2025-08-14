Friday, August 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
NBR: Nearly 100,000 file taxes online in just 10 days

A total of 96,945 taxpayers filed their returns online till August 13 following the inauguration of the e-return submission process by Finance Adviser

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Aug 2025, 12:42 PM

Almost 100,000 taxpayers have submitted their income tax returns online within the first 10 days of the launch of the e-return system for the current tax year (2025-26), the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said on Thursday.

Following the inauguration of the e-return submission process by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on August 4, a total of 96,945 taxpayers filed their returns online till August 13.

According to the NBR, only 20,523 taxpayers submitted e-returns during the first 10 days of last year’s filing season, which began on September 9, 2024. This year’s daily average submission rate is nearly five times higher than that of last year.

On August 3, the NBR issued a special order making online filing mandatory for all individual taxpayers across the country, except for senior citizens aged 65 years or above, physically incapable persons or those with special needs, Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad and legal representatives of deceased taxpayers.

Later, on August 11, the order was amended to exempt foreign nationals working in Bangladesh from the mandatory e-return requirement.

Taxpayers facing registration-related issues may submit paper returns by October 31, subject to approval from the concerned Additional or Joint Commissioner of Taxes, upon application with valid justification.

The NBR said taxpayers can pay their taxes from home via bank transfers, debit or credit cards and mobile financial services such as bKash, Rocket, or Nagad, and can instantly print their e-return acknowledgement slip and income tax certificate.

To assist taxpayers, a dedicated call centre has been set up at 09643 71 71 71 for immediate solutions to e-return queries. Written complaints or queries can also be submitted through the eTax Service option on the NBR portal (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd).

The NBR urged all eligible taxpayers to file their returns on time through its portal, ensuring accurate disclosure of income, expenditure, assets and liabilities.

