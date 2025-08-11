Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

Two bodies recovered from a private car parked at the basement of Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital in the capital’s Mouchak area have been identified.

The deceased were identified as the car’s driver, Jakir Hossain, 26, and his associate, Mizan, 38. Jakir was a resident of Khilpara Union in Chatkhil upazila of Noakhali, while Mizan was the son of the late Abdul Hafiz of Ward No. 9, Ramnarayanpur Union No. 2 in the same upazila.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna Zone) Masud Alam said the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) forensic team had visited the scene and collected evidence.

The owner of the car, Zubair Al Mahmud Saurav, told Bangla Tribune that: “On Sunday around 5:30 in the morning, driver Zakir and I went from Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Mouchak. I had gone to the airport for a personal matter. After coming to Mouchak, Zakir told me that he had got a trip to Noakhali for Tk3,000. He said that the passenger would get in the car from Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital. At 11am, when the patient (passenger) would be discharged from there, they would go to Noakhali. He told me to go to Noakhali after finishing my work.”

“As he had a person named Mizan with him, I went to Noakhali by bus after finishing my work. They dropped me in front of Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College.”

“Around 5:30 in the afternoon I called Zakir’s mobile phone, but he cut the call. Later, thinking he was busy, I did not call again. This morning, after waking up, when I saw on the GPS tracker that my car’s location was in the same place, I called him again. But then the call didn’t go through anymore.

“When I called Mizan’s number, that too was found switched off. On Monday at 2pm, police from Ramna police station called me and informed me about recovering their bodies. As soon as I heard this, I started for Dhaka. Zakir Hossain had been working as a driver of my private car for the last three months. Before this, he used to drive in other places,” Zubair also said.

Mobarok Ullah, member of Ward-9 of Ramnarayanpur Union-2 in Chatkhil upazila, told Bangla Tribune that Mizan, the eldest among three sisters and two brothers, once made a living operating dredger machines, water pumps, and fish farming. For the last few months, he had been learning driving from driver Zakir. Upon hearing that one of his brothers-in-law in Dhaka had been infected with dengue fever, the day before yesterday afternoon he set off for Dhaka from his area with coconuts, along with Zakir. Later, today, I heard the news of his death from police.

The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College for an autopsy. Further details would be give after investigation, the police official also said.