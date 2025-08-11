Journalist Tuhin murder: Autopsy finds nine deep wounds

An autopsy has revealed nine deep wounds on the body of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, the Forensic Department of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur confirmed in a report submitted to police on Sunday night.

According to the report, the injuries — found on his throat, neck, chest, back and arms — were inflicted with a sharp weapon.

On Monday, Shahjalal, one of the accused in Tuhin’s murder case, gave a confessional statement before Gazipur Metropolitan Court-3 Judge Omar Haidar. All seven accused were produced before the court after a two-day remand and were subsequently sent to jail.

Dulal Chandra Das, sub-inspector of Bason Police Station and investigating officer of the case, said important information was gleaned from the accused during remand.

Tuhin, 38, a staff reporter at the Mymensingh-based Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, was killed on Thursday night at Chandana Intersection in Gazipur city.

A case was filed at Bason Police Station the following day. Police arrested seven people — Mizan alias Ketu Mizan, his wife Parul Akter alias Gopali, Al-Amin, Md Shahjalal, Md Foysal Hasan, Sumon alias Sabbir, and Shahidul — after reviewing CCTV footage.