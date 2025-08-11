Monday, August 11, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Journalist Tuhin murder: Autopsy finds nine deep wounds

According to the report, the injuries were caused by a sharp weapon

File image of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM

An autopsy has revealed nine deep wounds on the body of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, the Forensic Department of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur confirmed in a report submitted to police on Sunday night.

According to the report, the injuries — found on his throat, neck, chest, back and arms — were inflicted with a sharp weapon.

On Monday, Shahjalal, one of the accused in Tuhin’s murder case, gave a confessional statement before Gazipur Metropolitan Court-3 Judge Omar Haidar. All seven accused were produced before the court after a two-day remand and were subsequently sent to jail.

Dulal Chandra Das, sub-inspector of Bason Police Station and investigating officer of the case, said important information was gleaned from the accused during remand.

Tuhin, 38, a staff reporter at the Mymensingh-based Dainik Protidiner Kagoj, was killed on Thursday night at Chandana Intersection in Gazipur city.

A case was filed at Bason Police Station the following day. Police arrested seven people — Mizan alias Ketu Mizan, his wife Parul Akter alias Gopali, Al-Amin, Md Shahjalal, Md Foysal Hasan, Sumon alias Sabbir, and Shahidul — after reviewing CCTV footage.

Topics:

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP)Journalist killed
