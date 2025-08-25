Attack on journalist in Kushtia: Prime accused arrested after 13 days

Police have arrested the prime accused, Milon Hossain, 13 days after the attack on journalist Firoz Ahmed in Kushtia.

Mirpur police arrested Milon from Tetuljhora in Savar with the help of information technology, said Faisal Mahmud, additional superintendent of police (Crime and Ops) of Kushtia.

Police said operations were underway to arrest the other suspects.

On August 11, Firoz Ahmed, joint general secretary of Mirpur Press Club in Kushtia, was attacked with local weapons, hammers, and iron rods while on his way to a mosque for Fazr prayers. The assailants, led by Milon, later told his family members to collect his body.

Locals rescued him and took him to Mirpur upazila health complex, from where he was later shifted to Kushtia General Hospital and then a private hospital in Dhaka.

Following the incident, Firoz’s nephew, Idris Ali, filed a case with Mirpur police naming Milon as the prime accused.