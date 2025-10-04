Saturday, October 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
42-year-old journalist hacked to death in Bagerhat

Eyewitnesses said assailants attacked him with sharp weapons while he was returning home, leaving him critically injured

File image of journalist SM Hayat Uddin. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 07:14 PM

Miscreants have hacked a 42-year-old journalist to death in the Harikhali area of Bagerhat.

The incident happened on Friday night around 8 pm.

The deceased SM Hayat Uddin worked at a local daily Bhorer Chetona. He was the son of late Nizam Uddin of Harikhali, was also involved in Jubo Dal politics.

Mahmud-ul-Hasan, officer-in-charge of Bagerhat Model Police Station, said: “The spot was inspected after the incident. At that time, shops in the area were closed. Police have been sent to his home. Investigation is underway to find out who killed him and why.”

Eyewitnesses said assailants attacked him with sharp weapons while he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. Locals rescued him and took him to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Local journalists have demanded the immediate arrest of the killers and punishment.

Police from Bagerhat visited the scene and launched an investigation. Authorities suspect the killing may have been motivated by a previous enmity, and they are interrogating individuals to determine the exact reason.

ATM Akram Hossain Talim, convenor of Bagerhat district BNP, said: “Hayat was a journalist. Alongside that, he was involved with Jubo Dal. But he held no position.”

Topics:

BagerhatAssault on JournalistJournalist killed
