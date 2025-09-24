55-year-old worker, dies, 4 injured as wall collapses in Gazipur

A construction worker died and four others injured after a boundary wall of a multi-storey building collapsed in Tongi, Gazipur, on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 11:30am in the Satish (Khairatul) Jamtola area, where workers were constructing the boundary wall of a building owned by Mazharul Islam.

The deceased was identified as Babul, 55 of Abdullahpur village in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi, said Mahiuddin Ahmed, deputy commissioner, crime (South Division) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The injured were Faruk Hossain, 40, of Char Alamkhali village in Narsingdi Sadar; Imran Mia, 20, of Mehernagar village in Raipura; Ismail Hossain, 40, of Bashgari village in Raipura; and Shukkur Ali, 39, of Bikrampur village in Madhabdi upazila.

Police, citing locals, said the workers had been laying bricks on the boundary wall. They had spent the morning preparing brick dust and stacking it in the gap between the wall and the building when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping five workers underneath.

Locals rushed to the scene and took the injured to Gutia International Medical College Hospital, where Babul was pronounced dead at noon. Two of the injured were later transferred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), while the remaining two were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Babul’s body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur for an autopsy.

Legal proceedings in connection with the incident were underway, added the police official.