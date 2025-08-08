3 death row inmates attempt escape from Kashimpur prison

Three death row inmates attempted to escape from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur after collecting various materials to dig through the prison wall.

Upon learning of the plan, prison authorities searched the inmates’ cell and seized the items. A case was filed on Thursday night at Konabari police station by the jail’s Senior Superintendent, Asadur Rahman. Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salahuddin of Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s (GMP) Konabari station confirmed the incident.

The inmates were identified as Shahadat Hossain from Choubaria village in Tangail Sadar upazila; Shri Roni Mohanto from Majhina village in Panchbibi upazila, Joypurhat; and Nazrul Islam Mojnu alias Monju from Diodanga village in Bhurungamari upazila, Kurigram.

According to the case statement, around 8:15pm on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Guard Mokhlesur Rahman, while on duty, heard banging on a wall coming from room 12 on the ground floor of the Tamal building.

The following morning, during a search of the room, authorities seized a metal plate, two pieces of rod, a 28ft rope made from a torn blanket, a 25ft belt also made from a blanket, two iron rings, and a 10ft-long pole, among other items.

When questioned, the inmates admitted the materials were intended as escape tools. They said that if a situation similar to the one on August 5, 2024, occurred again, they would have tried to flee — or were waiting for the right opportunity.

Based on intelligence reports, security has been heightened in prisons across the country.