Constitution Reform Commission proposes judicial, executive revamp

The Constitution Reform Commission set up by the interim government has unveiled an ambitious and comprehensive set of proposals to overhaul Bangladesh’s governing framework in alignment with democratic values, human rights, and institutional accountability, drawing inspiration from the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 July uprising to envision a future rooted in equality, human dignity, social justice and pluralism.

The Constitution Reform Commission of Bangladesh was established on October 6, 2024, in the aftermath of the July Revolution and the installation of an interim government.

Chaired by Professor Ali Riaz, the commission was mandated to review the country's constitution and propose reforms, with a focus on strengthening democratic principles and overhauling the electoral framework.

The commission submitted its final report on January 15, 2025.

Its membership includes Professor Sumaiya Khair and Professor Muhammad Ikramul Haque from the Department of Law at the University of Dhaka, Barrister Imran Siddiq, Supreme Court advocate Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, Barrister M Moyeen Alam Firozee, writer Firoz Ahmed, human rights activist and author Md Mostain Billah, and student representative Md Mahfuj Alam.

Updated preamble, fundamental principles and terminology reforms

The Commission proposes a revised preamble honoring martyrs, affirming pluralism, people’s sovereignty, national unity and future generations’ protection.

A key proposal involves renaming the Republic in Bangla from “Gonoprojatantri” to “Nagoriktontro” and from “People’s Republic” to “Jongontrontree Bangladesh”, though their English versions would remain unchanged.

Citizens would be recognized as “Bangladeshis” rather than “Bangalees” and all mother tongues spoken in the country would be recognized as national languages.

The Commission has proposed repealing Articles 7A, 7B, 8, 9, 10, and 12—effectively removing secularism, socialism and nationalism as constitutional state principles.

Rights and freedoms consolidated

A unified charter titled “Fundamental Rights and Freedoms” is proposed to bring together civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights within a justiciable framework. New rights—such as healthcare, food, education, privacy, internet access, and the rights of children and future generations—have been proposed.

The Commission recommends ending preventive detention, strengthening protections against extrajudicial killings, adding anti-discrimination measures, introducing a proportionality-based limitations clause and linking socio-economic rights to resource availability.

Parliament to become bicameral

The Commission has recommended transitioning from a unicameral to a bicameral legislature.

The Lower House will have 400 members—300 elected and 100 reserved for women—with parties nominating at least 10% youth candidates and lowering the minimum age to 21.

The Lower House would have two Deputy Speakers, one from the opposition, committee chairs from opposition MPs and MPs allowed to vote freely except on money bills.

A 105-member Senate is proposed, with 100 elected proportionally, five reserved for marginalized groups and five non-partisan nominees by the president, parties needing 1% of votes to qualify.

Amendments would need two-thirds support in both Houses and a national referendum, key treaties require parliamentary ratification.

Changes to executive and presidential powers

Under the proposed framework, the prime minister would continue to lead the Cabinet based on Lower House majority support but must resign from party leadership upon assuming office.

A two-term limit is proposed for the prime minister.

The president would be elected by an Electoral College consisting of MPs and local council representatives, serving a four-year term renewable once.

The impeachment process would begin in the Lower House and be concluded in the Senate.

A new body, the National Constitutional Council (NCC), would be established to appoint heads of all constitutional commissions, chiefs of the armed forces, the attorney general and the chief election commissioner.

The NCC would also act as caretaker authority during the dissolution of Parliament.

An interim government with a chief adviser and 15-member council would oversee elections for up to 90 days, selected by the NCC or fallback options like a retired chief justice.

Judicial overhaul

The High Court Division would be decentralized with permanent benches in all administrative divisions.

A Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), including the chief justice, senior judges, attorney general and a citizen nominee, would be established.

The chief justice would be appointed on the basis of seniority.

The Supreme Judicial Council would continue, with the NCC empowered to refer complaints.

The judiciary would gain full financial autonomy.

Subordinate courts would be renamed “Local Courts” and run under a new Judicial Secretariat operating under the Supreme Court.

Empowering local government

The Commission proposes full autonomy for Local Government Institutions (LGIs), empowering elected representatives to supervise government officials and raise local revenue, with deficits reviewed by the Senate’s Local Government Committee.

District Coordination Councils would be established to improve regional governance.

LGI elections would be conducted by the Election Commission.

A five-member Local Government Commission is proposed to monitor and guide implementation.

Commissions and emergency powers

The Commission recommends constitutional status for five key bodies—Human Rights, Election, Public Service, Local Government and Anti-Corruption Commissions, with uniform structures for tenure and authority.

It also proposes creating a permanent Attorney Service.

Emergency powers would be limited, requiring NCC advice to declare a state of emergency.

Citizens’ rights and court access would remain protected, and Articles 141B and 141C would be repealed.

To modernize the constitutional structure, Article 150(2) and Schedules 5, 6, and 7 would be repealed.

According to the Commission, the reforms would build a transparent, pluralistic and democratically accountable Bangladesh.