Health reform plan puts patients first

On this anniversary of the Monsoon Revolution, a quiet revolution in health is underway — one that could redefine how Bangladesh delivers care to its 170 million citizens.

Replacing fragmentation with unified design, inefficiency with digital transparency, and emergency mindset with preventive strength, the health reform blueprint presented on May 5 by National Professor AK Azad Khan charts an ambitious path toward a quality‑driven, inclusive and resilient healthcare system.

Nearly six decades after independence and decades of public hospital expansion, Bangladesh still spends less than 1% of its GDP on health — among the lowest in South Asia — with out-of-pocket payments accounting for over 70% of costs faced by patients.

Public expenditures in FY2025 represented just 0.74% of GDP and 5.2% of the national budget on paper, though experts note the Health Reform Commission recommends a bold floor of 5% of GDP and 15% of the national budget to achieve universal coverage and financial protection for citizens.

Health experts and civil society analysts argue these figures have constrained staffing, infrastructure, and equipment for too long — keeping even routine care beyond reach for many.

The sector’s chronic underfunding also fuels medical tourism abroad, as Bangladeshis flee its borders for organ transplant centers or high‑tech oncology services.

From roadmap to reform commission

Charged with that task, the Health Sector Reform Commission was formed by gazette notification on November 17, 2024, led by Professor Khan, president of the Bangladesh Diabetic Association and former WHO adviser.

The 12-member team included public-health leaders from icddr,b, specialists from diabetic and cancer centers, gender and research experts, and even a medical student to represent the next generation.

Over a six‑month period, the commission engaged national-level health experts, hospital administrators, patient groups, and development partners, culminating in a 32‑point reform report submitted personally to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on May 5 at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Dr Yunus responded that “except for some legal reforms, nearly all proposed recommendations are implementable immediately,” while urging functioning inter-ministerial coordination for operational success.

Quality over quantity

A recurring refrain in the report is that the health system must shift “from quantity to quality.”

Mere facility expansion isn’t enough — every 50‑bed hospital, public or private, would require its own independent management board chaired by a senior clinician, tasked with maintaining standards of infection control, ICU utilization, and rational antibiotic use.

A new Directorate of Clinical Services, led by the Additional Director General overseeing private hospitals, is to be created with authority over audits, pricing regulation, and clinical oversight.

These elements, the Commission hopes, will hold institutions accountable beyond lip service.

Reinstating treatment trust

The mass exodus of patients seeking specialized care abroad — from organ transplants to rare disease clinics — is one reform target.

Under the plan, the government will offer tax incentives, duty waivers, and public-private partnerships to develop top‑tier care in disciplines like oncology, infertility treatment, and liver transplant.

Hospitals certified as national “centers of excellence” could eventually compete with regional hubs.

Pay and respect

Low pay and erratic career structures deter talented professionals from remaining in Bangladesh.

To change that trajectory, the Commission suggests a Health Salary Board to rationalize pay scales for interns, trainee physicians, nurses, and paramedical staff — restructuring based on expertise and academic progress.

A Bangladesh Health Service and even a separate Health Public Service Commission would professionalize hiring and career progression.

Digitizing care

Perhaps the most transformative strand of the commission’s vision is its digital blueprint.

Health data is to be declared a national asset, overseen by a proposed National Health Information Council representing government, civil society, and citizens.

Central to this is “Health Bridge”—a platform linking every Bangladeshi to a unique Health ID and smart card integrating past clinical notes, imaging, and electronic prescriptions.

The Commission also wants to establish a Health Informatics Unit to deploy artificial intelligence and disease registries (for diabetes, cancer, dialysis, rare diseases) to enable predictive analytics and smarter planning.

Financing health

Giving teeth to these reforms requires legal commitment.

A new Health Sector Sustainable Financing Act would bind government to allocate at least 5% of GDP and 15% of the national budget to health — levels consistent with nations that have achieved universal coverage.

Innovative funding methods — such as sin taxes on sugary drinks, luxury goods, CSR contributions, diaspora health bonds, and social insurance (via a proposed “Health‑Kavach”) — are also laid out as means to generate sustained revenue.

To improve procurement integrity, the e‑Government Procurement (e‑GP) system will be mandated for all health orders, aiming to cut corruption and ensure value for money.

Anchors for the margins

The report recommends establishing a National Institute of Women’s Health to serve as center of excellence for maternal, reproductive, mental and adolescent health.

This follows from broader gender-sensitive consultations held alongside the Women’s Reform Commission, which highlighted the chronic neglect of reproductive and menstrual health needs.

In the face of climate hazards—cyclones, heatwaves, floods— the report urges disaster-proof hospital design and trauma-care centers along transport corridors, paired with community first-responder training to strengthen resilience.

Will Bangladesh seize its moment?

The blueprint is detailed, visionary, and rooted in public input.

As Prof Yunus put it at the handover ceremony: “What has been proposed is not an incremental plan, but a transformation of Bangladesh’s healthcare identity.”

Yet much hinges on clarity of execution.

Experts warn reform may stall due to political inertia, funding shortfalls, or piecemeal adoption.

Dr Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman, who authored the financing chapter, cautioned: “Nearly all reforms require funding. Without legal sealing of revenue streams, these plans risk remaining wishlists.”

Civil-society analysts urge that patients must be involved in oversight; commissioning structures must be insulated from politics.

Without enforcement — in salaries, accreditation, or AI ethics — even the most groundbreaking legislation may falter.

Vision in action

A year ago, the Monsoon Revolution promised a state rebuilt for citizens.

Today, Bangladesh stands at a watershed — with an opportunity to transform its health system from patchy to professional, from costly confusion to quality clarity.

The Health Sector Reform Commission has given the nation its blueprint; whether Bangladesh implements it now will define health for generations.

In the system envisioned, no father would risk ruin seeking care abroad; no mother would walk miles for basic treatment; no clinic would hide behind paperwork while children wait.

That may sound like a distant ideal, but in May 2025, it became a plan — and plans, when seeded in courage, can grow into revolutions.