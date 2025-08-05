Police Reforms Commission: A framework for accountability

Amid growing concerns over law enforcement practices and in the wake of the political unrest of mid-2024, Bangladesh’s interim government formed a nine-member Police Reforms Commission.

Comprising former senior officials, academics, and civil society representatives, the commission was tasked with overhauling the country’s policing system. On January 15, 2025, it submitted a comprehensive report to the Chief Adviser, outlining 15 key recommendations to promote transparency, accountability, human rights, and citizen-focused policing.

On October 3, 2024, the interim government formed a nine-member Police Reform Commission, headed by former secretary Safar Raj Hossain. Other members included Abu Momtaz Saad Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs; Muhammad Iqbal, former director general of the Department of Narcotics Control and former additional secretary; Muhammad Harun Chowdhury, former joint secretary; Sheikh Md Sajjad Ali, former additional inspector general of police; Md Golam Rosul, deputy inspector general of police; Shahnaz Huda, professor of law at Dhaka University; human rights activist ASM Nasiruddin Elan; and a student representative.

On January 15, the commission submitted a report to the Chief Adviser, outlining 15 recommendations for police reform. These covered matters such as the use of force, detention, arrest, search, interrogation, human rights, the establishment of an independent and accountable police force, the recording of general diaries (GDs) at police stations, case registration, investigation, and verification.

The commission reportedly developed a five-tier framework for the use of force, aligning it with the Criminal Procedure Code of 1898, the Police Act of 1861, and the Police Regulations of 1943, while incorporating modern crowd-control techniques used globally. These measures are consistent with United Nations guidelines on the use of force, aiming to minimize harm and prevent loss of life.

The recommendations urged the immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s directives concerning arrest, search, and interrogation. The commission also advised the government to either withdraw or expedite the state-filed review petition of the Supreme Court’s verdict. If required, it is recommended to amend the relevant criminal procedure laws and regulations accordingly. Among its suggestions was the establishment of glass-enclosed interrogation rooms in every police station and the respectful interrogation of female suspects exclusively in the presence of female officers.

The commission further recommended ending the misuse of anonymous FIRs and banning the practice of presenting suspects as criminals in the media before a court verdict. It proposed empowering the National Human Rights Commission to directly investigate allegations of human rights violations by law enforcement personnel.

To ensure accountability and promote a citizen-friendly police force, the commission called for a review of the activities and human rights record of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to reassess its continued relevance. It also recommended identifying and prosecuting police officers responsible for killing or injuring students and civilians during the July–August mass uprising.

The report stressed the importance of expert consultation to determine whether the proposed Police Commission should be established as a statutory body under law or as a constitutional entity. It called for a thorough evaluation of its structure, scope, and legal responsibilities.

The commission proposed the formation of a dedicated criminal investigation unit, with its personnel barred from being transferred to non-investigative units or regular police stations. For police verification processes, it is recommended to abolish the requirement to investigate the permanent address of job applicants holding national ID cards, end checks on political ideology, complete verifications within one month (with an optional 15-day extension), and form all-party committees at every police station or upazila to function as watchdogs against corruption.

Other recommendations included ensuring transparency in recruitment; upholding integrity in postings, transfers, and promotions; and developing clear policy guidelines. The commission also proposed establishing floating police stations in riverine areas to combat river-based crimes, increasing gender sensitivity and the number of female officers, improving training, hiring legal officers and subject experts, providing incentives for working beyond eight-hour shifts, creating opportunities for stress relief and family interaction, offering recreational facilities, resolving housing issues, and mandating regular leave.

For the recruitment of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), the commission suggested the inclusion of separate assessments for height, weight, physical endurance, and mental health. It also proposed preparing a “fit list” for the appointment of Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Officers-in-Charge (OCs), abolishing the requirement for annual re-examinations for promotion from constable to ASI and from ASI to SI—instead allowing a one-time qualifying exam valid for three years—and increasing the representation of women in the police force.

To foster citizen-centric policing, the commission recommended organizing regular town hall meetings, forming citizen security committees, running public awareness campaigns such as “Be a Police Officer for a Day,” strengthening community policing, and expanding service-oriented programs.

Finally, it proposed mandating the presence of an executive magistrate, a local government representative, or a respected local figure during house searches conducted at night.

The Police Reform Commission’s report offers a clear and detailed plan to improve policing in Bangladesh. Focused on accountability, transparency, and human rights, the 15 recommendations aim to create a more professional and people-friendly police force. If properly implemented, these reforms could help rebuild public trust and make law enforcement more just and effective.