Bureaucratic reform unveils roadmap for citizen-driven governance

The winding corridors of Bangladesh’s public administration—long steeped in gridlock, corruption, and political patronage—stand on the threshold of transformation.

The final report of the Public Administration Reform Commission, chaired by veteran administrator Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and submitted on February 5, presents a sweeping vision.

Packed with more than 200 proposals for creating a people-centred, transparent, and efficient bureaucracy, the blueprint seeks nothing less than a revolution in how the state serves its citizens.

Born of crisis, charged with change

Formally launched on October 3, 2024 by the Cabinet Division, the Public Administration Reform Commission was born amid post-revolution urgency to give the state its soul back.

Headed by Chowdhury, a former caretaker government adviser and civil servant, and later expanded to 11 members including secretaries, academics, and civil society representatives, the body had a 90‑day mandate extended to January 2025.

After extensive stakeholder consultations—spanning nearly 50 meetings, field visits across multiple districts and upazilas, and input from thousands of public servants, journalists, business leaders, and political groups—the commission handed its final report to Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on February 5.

Chowdhury warned in November 2024: “If this correction cannot be made … what has happened in this revolution is nothing—but if there is another revolution after this, that will be very terrible.”

He urged officials to remember: “You are only custodians of that power. You must use it to benefit people.”

Mapping a modern civil service

At the heart of the commission’s vision is restructuring ministries and public services, breaking down monopoly and expanding meritocratic opportunity:

It proposes reducing the number of ministries and departments to 25, organized into five strategic clusters—from infrastructure to human resources—intended to eliminate duplication and improve inter-agency coordination.

Two new administrative divisions—Comilla and Faridpur—and the transformation of four existing ones into regional provinces are designed to decentralize power and enhance local governance. Importantly, Dhaka would be governed via a capital metropolitan government, modeled on New Delhi’s framework.

Promotion structures would shift from the monolithic BCS system into 13 specialized services and a new Superior Executive Service (SES), with standardized exams, integrity assessments, and a 50:50 quota for deputy‑secretary posts—down from the current 75% reserved for administration cadre. Education and health cadres would be separated entirely from the general cadre system.

The commission calls for a newly institutionalized cadre for Civil Service Commission, as well as a Civil Service Tribunal to offer civil servants legal redress outside the ordinary courts.

Everyday interaction

Cuts across the bureaucracy data and its interface with citizens make reform feel tangible—not technical:

A Citizen Charter portal is proposed to integrate citizen feedback, key performance areas, and government action plans across all levels.

The Cabinet Division has already identified 121 reform measures across commissions for fast‑track implementation, of which 18 belong to public administration — eight of them actionable within two months. These include hosting regular public hearings, upgrading government websites, and reviewing outdated secrecy laws.

Legal reforms—such as amendments to the Official Secrets Act (1923) and Right to Information Act (2009)—are being planned to codify transparency into institutional culture.

Clash, critique and call for consensus

Not all stakeholders have welcomed this overhaul without reservation.

The proposed replacement of administration cadre quotas with equal sharing across services provoked public protests: more than 25 cadres have mobilized, demanding withdrawal of the proposal and even calling for Chowdhury’s resignation.

They point to a High Court precedent upholding the 75–25 rule.

Observers warn that implementing reforms in a charged political atmosphere is delicate.

“People see government as the enemy,” Chief Adviser Yunus told The Guardian in June, stressing that “institutions must deliver more to citizens who felt the state offered them little.”

A similar faultline underlies the broader interim governance agenda: reconciling short‑term political risk with long‑term institutional transformation.

Beyond the blueprint

The report also foresees a more accountable service:

A new Code of Conduct for civil servants, mandatory service oaths, ethics training built into civil service curricula, and periodic evaluation that factors in behaviour alongside deliverables.

Proposals for term limits, mandatory retirement after 15 years (if voluntary), and abolition of compulsory retirement after 25 years aim to humanize career progression and avoid arbitrary exits.

Administrative decentralization features prominently—from scrapping police verifications for passports to empowering District Magistrates with minor legal authority, mirroring tuned-down versions of British-era structures mashed with modern public service logic.

At the crossroads

The administration has now pledged to proceed with implementation.

A high-level committee, chaired by a Cabinet Division official, will coordinate ministry-level rollouts.

Deputy Commissioners and local boards have been instructed to form teams and monitor delivery through actionable targets and progress reports.

Yet the success of such sweeping reform depends on more than memoranda.

It hinges on the political will to untangle partisan interference, on ministers forgoing shortcut delegations, on data integrity over muscle, and on citizen committees holding the state to account in town halls.

The commission report is bold, detailed, and deeply aspirational—it sets out to do more than shake the system.

It offers a vision of the state as facilitator rather than gatekeeper, the bureaucracy as servant rather than overlord.

If implemented in full, it could shift the national political contract: from one of distrust to one of civic promise.

For now, reforms wait at the launchpad.

Whether they fuel a new era or fade into rhetoric will be Bangladesh’s next chapter.