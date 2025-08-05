Local Govt Reform Commission charts local power shift

In a year marked by institutional introspection, the interim government’s ambitious reform agenda has reached a pivotal milestone.

Eleven commissions, each tasked with rethinking a pillar of state governance, have submitted their final reports to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Among them, the Local Government Reform Commission stands out—not merely for its scope, but for its promise to reshape how power is exercised, shared, and held accountable across Bangladesh’s diverse communities.

A framework for change

Formed in November 2024 following the fall of the Awami League government, the 14-member Local Government Reform Commission was charged with a singular mission: to propose a roadmap for decentralization, legal coherence, and citizen empowerment.

Chaired by governance scholar Professor Tofail Ahmed, the commission brought together academics, legal experts, civil society leaders, and policy practitioners.

Their final report, submitted in April 2025, is now publicly available on the Local Government Division and NILG websites for feedback and scrutiny.

The commission’s proposals are anchored in comparative analysis—drawing lessons from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka—and informed by consultations with stakeholders and a nationwide opinion survey conducted by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Immediate priorities

At the heart of the commission’s short-term recommendations is a call for a unified ordinance to replace the fragmented legal framework governing Union Parishads, Upazila Parishads, Zila Parishads, Municipalities, and City Corporations.

This consolidated legal instrument—the Local Government Ordinance 2025—is designed to streamline governance and eliminate jurisdictional overlaps.

Equally significant is the proposal to reintroduce direct elections for key leadership positions, including Upazila and Zila Parishad chairpersons and City Corporation mayors.

The commission argues that restoring electoral legitimacy is essential to rebuilding public trust and ensuring accountability.

Other immediate actions include:

- Formula-based fiscal transfers to depoliticize local funding

- Citizen charters and public hearings to enhance transparency

- Local grievance redress mechanisms to institutionalize responsiveness

Medium-term vision

Over the next one to three years, the commission envisions the establishment of a National Local Governance Academy to train elected representatives and staff.

Revised recruitment rules aim to professionalize the local government workforce, while independent audit bodies would assess performance through annual scorecards.

A proposed unified planning and service authority would integrate land use, infrastructure, and basic services—particularly in jurisdictions where urban and rural boundaries blur.

Digital governance platforms are also slated for expansion, enabling citizens to access services, pay taxes, and submit feedback online.

Long-term transformation

Looking further ahead, the commission recommends merging urban and rural governance structures in rapidly urbanizing areas.

A permanent and independent Local Government Commission would oversee elections, mediate institutional conflicts, and monitor reform implementation.

Perhaps most transformative is the proposal to create a decentralized local government civil service, empowering elected bodies to manage human resources based on performance.

This shift, the report argues, would reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks and foster more responsive institutions.

Challenges and commitments

The report does not shy away from acknowledging entrenched obstacles: central bureaucratic control, politicization, and opaque funding mechanisms.

It urges the government to prioritize legal and financial reforms without delay.

Receiving the report, Chief Adviser Professor Yunus expressed strong support for public engagement.

“These reforms must move from paper to practice,” he said.

“We will make the full report public so that citizens, experts, and stakeholders can access and understand the reforms that are being proposed. In fact, I believe these reforms should be studied in schools to build civic awareness from a young age.”

As Bangladesh reflects on the legacy of the Monsoon Revolution, the Local Government Reform Commission’s blueprint offers more than administrative restructuring—it offers a vision of participatory democracy rooted in local agency.

Whether this vision materializes will depend not only on political will, but on the collective resolve of citizens to demand and defend their right to self-governance.