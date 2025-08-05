‘The heaviest thing I ever carried was my son’s body’

On 18 July 2024, 17-year-old student Farhan Faiyaaz was killed in police firing during the student protest.

A year later, his father still carries the weight of that loss—both emotionally and spiritually.

“The heaviest thing in the world is a child’s dead body on the father’s shoulder. How painful, agonising, and heartbreaking it is to carry such a burden—only Almighty Allah knows, or those who, like me, have lost a child.”

These were the words of Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan, father of Mohammad Farhanul Islam Bhuiyan (Farhan Faiyaaz), during an interview with Dhaka Tribune. His voice still trembles under the weight of that memory.

A date etched in pain

For the Bhuiyan family, July 18, 2024 is not just a date—it is an open wound.

“Every month, when the 18th comes, unbearable pain returns. I cry during prayers but go behind my daughter and wife so they don’t see it.”

Shahidul remembers the day vividly.

“When I left for work, Farhan had just finished Fajr prayers and gone to sleep. Around 2:30pm, I got a call—he had been shot, and his condition was not good. It felt like the ground beneath me had disappeared.”

He rushed to City Hospital—on foot, by rickshaw, running—only to find Farhan on life support.

“I kept praying, ‘O Allah, give my son back to me.’ But he was already gone.”

Shahidul said the hospital was surrounded by Chhatra League members, who allegedly blocked access to care.

“They even told doctors not to give proper treatment.”

From there, Farhan’s body was brought home for bathing and janaza. At the request of his friends, the first janaza was held at the Dhaka Residential Model School and College field before Maghrib.

The family then travelled to Narayanganj for his burial. On the way, they were attacked in Kakrail and Jatrabari and had to show his death certificate at roadblocks. Farhan was finally laid to rest in their village after a second janaza.