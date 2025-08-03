Sunday, August 03, 2025

NCC seeks more opinions on July Charter

The National Consensus Commission also reviewed the points of consensus established during the first and second phases of discussions with political parties

Meeting of the National Consensus Commission on August 3, Sunday. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 05:27 PM

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) wants to further consult experts, political parties, and alliances in phases regarding the proposals or recommendations submitted by political parties on the July Charter.

The decision came at a meeting of the members of the commission on Sunday, in the conference room of the commission office at the National Parliament Building.

The meeting was presided over by the commission’s vice-chair, Prof Ali Riaz.

The meeting reviewed the points of consensus established during the first and second phases of discussions with political parties.

The meeting further decided that the commission will continue discussions in phases with experts, and subsequently with political parties and alliances, regarding the proposals or recommendations on which consensus has been reached.

Discussions will also continue on the implementation strategies of these proposals or recommendations, and on the roles of the commission, political parties and alliances, and the government.

Most political parties and alliances have already provided feedback on the preliminary draft of the July National Charter 2025 sent by the commission.

A decision was made to urge those parties that have not yet responded to submit their opinions promptly.

National Consensus Commission
