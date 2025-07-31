Upper House on PR model triggers row as parties remain split

The National Consensus Commission on Thursday decided in favour of forming a 100-member Upper House of the parliament through the Proportional Representation (PR) system based on the percentage of votes.

The announcement came, during the 23rd and final day of the Commission’s second phase of dialogue with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Although, smaller parties and most left-leaning factions backed the move as a global standard, the BNP and its allies rejected the model, insisting that seats should reflect lower house election outcomes instead.

The commission also proposed transferring appointment powers for top defense and intelligence posts directly to the President.

As tensions flared over the decision, commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz said that a final draft of the reform charter would soon be shared with all parties, followed by a signing ceremony.

The commission, which was tasked with building political unity around structural reforms following the fall of the Awami League government, announced that members of the Upper House would be nominated in proportion to each party’s share of the popular vote. This marks a major departure from Bangladesh’s winner-takes-all parliamentary system, aiming to create a more inclusive legislative process.

However, parties within the nationalist bloc, led by the BNP and including the 12-party alliance, LDP, and NDM, objected, demanding that seats in the Upper House be allocated based on the number of seats each party wins in the Lower House.

“We proposed an Upper House to include qualified individuals from various sectors, but they must reflect the seat distribution of the elected house,” said BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed.

“An unelected chamber must not have any constitutional amendment powers,” he added.

A heated exchange erupted between 12-party alliance coordinator Syed Ehsanul Huda and NCP leader Zaved Rasin during the talks on Thursday. Huda questioned the presence of some parties in the 2023 uprising, drawing immediate protests and an intervention from the commission's Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz. The situation was defused only after Huda issued a public apology during the lunch break.

Despite the discord, the commission pushed forward with additional proposals, including limiting the legislative powers of the Upper House. While it would review and comment on bills, it would not be able