Consensus Commission resumes talks with political parties

The 15th day of second-round reform talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began on Sunday morning to discuss several constitutional issues.

The discussion began at around 11:20am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital with the Commission's vice chair Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Several important reform issues, including the interim government and "the more than one post" held by the PM, are scheduled to be discussed in Sunday's dialogue.

A total of 30 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party (NCP), are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

The Consensus Commission aims to finalize a unified stance on key reform proposals by July 31 after completing discussions on nearly 20 major constitutional issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.

On June 2, Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogues.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the Commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.