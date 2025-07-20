Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Consensus Commission resumes talks with political parties

The Consensus Commission aims to wrap up talks on 20 key constitutional issues and finalize reform plans by July 31

Logo of National Consensus Commission. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 12:24 PM

The 15th day of second-round reform talks between the National Consensus Commission and political parties began on Sunday morning to discuss several constitutional issues. 

The discussion began at around 11:20am at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital with the Commission's vice chair Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

Several important reform issues, including the interim government and "the more than one post" held by the PM, are scheduled to be discussed in Sunday's dialogue.

A total of 30 political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and National Citizen Party (NCP), are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

The Consensus Commission aims to finalize a unified stance on key reform proposals by July 31 after completing discussions on nearly 20 major constitutional issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.

On June 2, Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Prof Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the second round of dialogues.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the Commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

Topics:

National Consensus Commission
Read More

Salahuddin: Tackling rumours, misinformation harder before polls

Meeting of National Consensus Commission held

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Salahuddin: Questions have arisen over need for bicameral parliament

Badiul Alam: Appeal to be filed for full restoration of caretaker government

Ali Riaz: Caretaker system to require referendum for future amendments

Latest News

Fixing our healthcare at an earlier stage

No life without water: Settler attacks threaten West Bank communities

EC writing to 82 parties, including NCP, in second phase of registration review

Flood fear looms over northern districts as Teesta swells

Our revenue generation cannot keep struggling

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x