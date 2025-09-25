Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
'Moha Jadu' Habib Wahid debuts on Coke Studio Bangla with cross-cultural fusion

  • According to Coke Studio Bangla, 'Moha Jadu' highlights parallels between Bengal’s Baul traditions and Sufi-inspired Persian lineages
  • The song also underscores how Persian once shaped Bengal’s cultural and literary heritage as court language for centuries
Coke Studio Bangla on Thursday night released its sixth track of Season 3, 'Moha Jadu'. Photo: UNB
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 08:39 PM

Coke Studio Bangla on Thursday night released its sixth track of Season 3, 'Moha Jadu,' a cross-cultural fusion of Bangla mysticism and Farsi poetry that celebrates love’s enchantment as a force moving the heart and soul.

The 4:14-minute track was composed, arranged and produced by popular music artist Habib Wahid, marking his long-anticipated debut on the Coke Studio Bangla platform. 

The piece was written by Baul poet Shah Khowaj Mia, a disciple of revered mystic Durbin Shah, with additional Farsi verses penned by Hadis Dehgan. Habib Wahid himself handled mixing and mastering of the release.

In the rendition, Habib Wahid reinterprets the timeless verses with a vibrant electronic-folk arrangement, while Tajikistani singer Mehrnigori Rustam lends her voice, making her introduction to Bangladeshi audiences.

The music video of the song, directed by popular director Adnan Al Rajeev, continues the vibrant storytelling that Coke Studio Bangla is showcasing throughout its third season.

According to Coke Studio Bangla, 'Moha Jadu' highlights parallels between Bengal’s Baul traditions and Sufi-inspired Persian lineages, carried through by the shared word 'Jadu' (magic) that bridges the two cultures. Producers said the track blends fresh rhythm with devotion, bridging time and borders through music.

The song also underscores how Persian once shaped Bengal’s cultural and literary heritage as the court language for centuries, leaving behind enduring words and stories that continue to influence the region’s artistic expressions.

With 'Moha Jadu,' Wahid extends his longstanding journey of weaving Baul folk into modern electronic soundscapes, carrying mystic verses to a new generation of listeners while renewing tradition in a contemporary form.

Coke Studio Bangla
