Thursday, September 11, 2025

Love across miles: Coke Studio Bangla drops ‘Long Distance Love’

Coke Studio Bangla began its journey in 2022 with ten songs released in its debut season

Long Distance Love. Photo: Facebook/Coke Studio Bangla
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 06:48 PM

Coke Studio Bangla released the fifth song of its third season, “Long Distance Love”, on Wednesday night.

The track is performed by emerging artists Ankan Kumar and Sheikh Mumtahina Mehzabin, also known as ModernOtaku, with composition by Shubendu Das.

The lyrics were co-written by Ankan and Canadian-based Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Pragata Naoha.

The previous release, Baji, came out on August 23 and received widespread acclaim. Coke Studio Bangla’s third season promotion began on April 13, 2024, featuring 180 composers and artists.

The third song, Obak Bhalobasha, was released on May 25, 2024, after which the platform went on a nearly year-long hiatus before returning with Baji.

Coke Studio Bangla first began its journey in 2022, releasing ten songs in its inaugural season.

Topics:

Coke Studio Bangla
