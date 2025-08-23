Coke Studio Bangla to resume its Season 3 Saturday

The much-anticipated Coke Studio Bangla is set to return with its third season Saturday promising another round of musical fusions, vibrant performances and surprises.

The digital-first platform, launched by The Coca-Cola Company, has already released three chart-topping tracks this season, the latest being a reimagined version of the Warfaze classic 'Obak Bhalobasha'.

Audiences can look forward to six more songs in the coming months, featuring both celebrated and emerging artists who aim to push creative boundaries even further.

“We are truly delighted to reconnect with our listeners once again,” said Ju-Un Naher, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

“From the beginning, Coke Studio Bangla has been committed to showcasing Bangladesh’s rich culture and musical heritage in the most beautiful and creative way. The remaining part of the season will bring several outstanding moments and surprises that we are eagerly waiting to share,” she said.

Coke Studio Bangla curator Shayan Chowdhury Arnob echoed the same enthusiasm, saying, “This season has brought together immensely talented artists who have created something truly special. I am very hopeful that the emotions and joy we experienced during the creation of each song will also be felt by our listeners.”

Fans can enjoy the performances on Spotify and the official Coke Studio Bangla YouTube channel (youtube.com/@CokeStudioBangla), where Bangladeshi music is once again expected to resonate beyond borders.