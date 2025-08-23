Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Coke Studio Bangla to resume its Season 3 Saturday

Audiences can look forward to six more songs in the coming months, featuring both celebrated and emerging artists who aim to push creative boundaries even further.

 

Update : 23 Aug 2025, 12:53 AM

The much-anticipated Coke Studio Bangla is set to return with its third season Saturday promising another round of musical fusions, vibrant performances and surprises.

 

The digital-first platform, launched by The Coca-Cola Company, has already released three chart-topping tracks this season, the latest being a reimagined version of the Warfaze classic 'Obak Bhalobasha'.

 

Audiences can look forward to six more songs in the coming months, featuring both celebrated and emerging artists who aim to push creative boundaries even further.

 

“We are truly delighted to reconnect with our listeners once again,” said Ju-Un Naher, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh.

 

“From the beginning, Coke Studio Bangla has been committed to showcasing Bangladesh’s rich culture and musical heritage in the most beautiful and creative way. The remaining part of the season will bring several outstanding moments and surprises that we are eagerly waiting to share,” she said.

 

Coke Studio Bangla curator Shayan Chowdhury Arnob echoed the same enthusiasm, saying, “This season has brought together immensely talented artists who have created something truly special. I am very hopeful that the emotions and joy we experienced during the creation of each song will also be felt by our listeners.”

 

Fans can enjoy the performances on Spotify and the official Coke Studio Bangla YouTube channel (youtube.com/@CokeStudioBangla), where Bangladeshi music is once again expected to resonate beyond borders.

Topics:

MusicBangladeshi musicCoke Studio Bangla
Read More

‘Notun Kuri’ returning to BTV after two decades

Warfaze to perform in Canada celebrating 40 years

Stars pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Jai Wolf set to perform in Cox's Bazar

Bappa Mazumder drops new song ‘Agamikaal’

Blackpink: The K-pop phenomenon is back on tour

Latest News

Where does the hatred end?

Illegal stone must be returned within hours, Sylhet DC warns

Billboards under the metro rail trigger public outcry

ATM Azaharul Islam: Jamaat-e-Islami to build a happy, prosperous society

Pakistan FM due in Dhaka on Saturday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x