Winners of the 82nd Venice Film Festival

Jim Jarmusch’s 'Father Mother Sister Brother' wins the Golden Lion for best film

US director Jim Jarmusch poses with the Golden Lion for Best Film he received for 'Father Mother Sister Brother' after the award ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2025 at Venice Lido. Photo: AFP
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 10:14 AM

The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with its awards ceremony.

Here are the winners from the 21 films in the main competition, as decided by a jury chaired by American director Alexander Payne:

  • Golden Lion for Best Film - "Father Mother Sister Brother" by Jim Jarmusch (United States)
  • Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - "The Voice of Hind Rajab" by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)
  • Silver Lion award for best director - Benny Safdie for "The Smashing Machine" (United States)
  • Volpi Cup award for best actress - Xin Zhilei for "The Sun Rises on Us All" by Cai Shangjun (China)
  • Volpi Cup award for best actor - Toni Servillo for "La Grazia" by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
  • Award for best screenplay - "A pied d'oeuvre" ("At Work") by Valerie Donzelli (France)
  • Special jury prize - "Sotto le Nuvole" ("Below the Clouds") by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy) 
  • Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress - Luna Wedler in "Silent Friend"  by Ildiko Enyedi (Switzerland) 

Venice Film Festival
