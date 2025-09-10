Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival

West Bengal’s Anuparna Roy won the Best Director Award in the Orizzonti section at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Her feature, “Songs of Forgotten Trees”, earned her this distinction, making her the first Indian filmmaker to achieve this honour.

The film tells the story of two migrant women in Mumbai, highlighting themes of loneliness, struggle, and quiet resistance. It was India’s sole entry in the Orizzonti section and received critical praise. Anuparna’s achievement is considered a landmark for Indian cinema and has brought pride to her family, community, and the state of West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Anuparna on her official X account, stating, “I am delighted by the news of our Purulia girl Anupurna Roy receiving an extraordinary international award. I congratulate her, her parents, and all her friends and collaborators. Anupurna has received the honor of best director in her category at the world-renowned Venice Film Festival, which can practically be called a conquest of the world in the realm of cinema.”

She added, “No Indian director before her has received this honor in this category. Her parents live in Kulati, with roots in the Junglemahal region, in Rangaamati. I believe her crowning achievement is a victory for the girls of our Bengal. I will pray that Anupurna goes much further, making our faces even brighter.”

Anuparna’s educational path began in Narayanpur village. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English Honours from Kulti College, followed by a master’s in mass communication in Delhi.

Before her filmmaking career, Anuparna worked at an IT company in Delhi. After relocating to Mumbai post-Covid, she rekindled her passion for cinema and began writing screenplays. Her first film, “Run to River,” was shot in Purulia, and “Songs of Forgotten Trees” became her industry breakthrough.

The 82nd Venice Film Festival concluded with the American indie Father Mother Sister Brother winning the Golden Lion for Best Film.