Afran Nisho returning to OTT with AKA

For months, online speculation buzzed, asking if Afran Nisho will return to OTT after his acclaimed success on the big screen. And that anticipation can now turn into excitement as, AKA, a gripping new thriller, is all set to premiere exclusively on hoichoi.

The celebrated director-actor duo Vicky Zahed and Afran Nisho, whose previous collaborations have consistently struck a chord with audiences, are joined by Masuma Rahman Nabila. She steps into a pivotal role, marking her much-awaited debut in the OTT landscape and adding a compelling new layer to this dynamic team.

Speaking about the project, the director said, "AKA was a very emotional journey for me. While I’ve done several thrillers before, this was my first attempt at a social thriller. Through AKA, I wanted to experiment with audience expectations something I’ll only truly understand once the series is released."

"Though I’ve worked with Nisho bhai on many projects, this is our first series together," he added. "It’s always a special experience working with him. Nabila apu was also extremely cooperative throughout the shoot. Altogether, AKA is a very important project for all of us."

After two back-to-back hits on the big screen, AKA marks Afran Nisho’s return to OTT after nearly three years. Nisho holds high hopes for AKA, and now the anticipation builds as the series nears its release.

Marking a milestone in her career, Masuma Rahman Nabila also makes her powerful debut in the OTT space, exclusively with hoichoi with this project. Speaking about the project, Nabila said, "AKA is a very special project for me. As my first series, it holds a significant place in my heart. I truly hope that audiences will not only connect with my character but also embrace the story, atmosphere, and storytelling of AKA."

Shot across various locations in Dhaka, AKA is a blend of justice, revenge, suspense, and psychological intrigue.

The series is set to release on hoichoi this September.