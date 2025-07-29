'Taandob' coming soon on streaming platforms

After setting the box office on fire this Eid-ul-Adha, the much-talked-about film Taandob is all set to premiere on hoichoi and Chorki. This is exciting news for all Shakib Khan fans. Now everyone can enjoy one of the biggest blockbusters of the year right from the comfort of their home.

Starring megastar Shakib Khan, Taandob is directed by Raihan Rafi, the film wowed cinema-goers across Bangladesh. The film received overwhelming love and praise from audiences upon its theatrical release.

On the occasion of the OTT release Rafi said, ‘Making Taandob was a completely different experience for me. We tried to bring something new in every aspect of the film — the story, the concept, the style of direction, and the underlying philosophy. I truly enjoyed the entire process.

‘That joy doubled when I saw how much the audience was enjoying Taandob in theatres. Now, through Hoichoi, the entire world will be able to watch our film. Just as we received overwhelming love and excitement from theatre-goers, I hope we’ll get even more love from the OTT audience.’

In what is being called the second innings of his career, Shakib Khan continues to deliver one hit after another. After the phenomenal success of Toofan, Taandob marks the second collaboration between Shakib and Rafi. Notably, Toofan remains the most-streamed Bangladeshi film on hoichoi to date, a testament to the love and excitement it generated. Now, all eyes are on Taandob to take that success even further.

Joining Shakib Khan in this political thriller is a power-packed and glamorous star cast including Jaya Ahsan, Sabila Nur, Afzal Hossain, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Gazi Rakayet, Salauddin Lavlu, FS Nayeem, Rosey Siddique, and many more. Legendary actor Tariq Anam Khan also plays a pivotal role, adding further gravitas to the narrative.

The story of Taandob revolves around power struggles, emotional vengeance, and a reflection of today’s socio-political landscape. The screenplay and dialogues are penned by Raihan Rafi and Adnan Adib Khan. The music of the film has also captured audiences’ hearts, with the song Lichur Baganey becoming a fan favorite and cultural sensation.