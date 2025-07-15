Afran Nisho to star in Redwan Rony's 'Domm'

Actor Afran Nisho and director Redoan Rony are working together for the first time in 'Domm'. The two will work in front of and behind the camera in 'Domm'. The movie will be released on the next Eid-ul-Fitr.

The story of the movie 'Domm' is inspired by a true event. Redoan Rony, the director of 'Chorabali', said, "'Domm' is a story of a common man's rise to power, I will work on 'Power of a Common Man'. I have been looking for such a story for many years, especially the character has such a power that can inspire the audiences."

Afran Nisho said, "It is not known that a movie with such a story has been made in the country. 'Domm' is a survival story. Actors have a special weakness for such a story." According to Nisho, there is an excitement in such a story. However, the biggest thing for the actor is, "There are many challenges in the performance in the movie 'Domm' which has inspired me. I have never seen such a movie in my life in this country."

Although Afran Nisho-Redoan Rony have worked in the industry for a long time, this is the first time that the two have worked together.

The announcement of the film 'Domm' came in December 2023. It was announced that Chanchal Chowdhury would act in the film. Now Afran Nisho has joined the film as well.

Redwan Rony said, "The work of selecting artists and looking at locations is ongoing. I hope I can give all the answers to the audience on time. I hope I can start shooting the movie in a short time. I am grateful for the interest and love of the audience."

The movie is being produced by SVF Alpha-I Entertainment Limited and Chorki. Shahriar Shakil, Managing Director of SVF Alpha-I Entertainment Limited, said, "The script is finished, pre-production is underway, we will go into production soon. After 'Surongo', 'Toofan', 'Daagi' and 'Taandob', it is not possible to fulfill the expectations that the audience has created without a good story, good performances and a big event. All in all, I am very excited about 'Domm.'"