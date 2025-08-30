Farin- Razz’s ‘Insaaf’ to stream soon

'Insaaf' was released in theatres last Eid. Md Sariful Islam Razz and Tasnia Farin played the central roles in the film.

Mosharraf Karim plays the role of a doctor in the film. The director claims that the medical syndication aspect has added a new dimension to the language and visuals of the film.

Chanchal Chowdhury plays a guest role in the movie. His presence has also surprised the audience. The song 'Akashete Lakh Tara' has been used in a new way in the movie. Singer-actress Xefer Rahman is also in 'Insaaf'. She has appeared in the movie as a singer.

Director Sanjay Samaddar said, "As a director, it is my wish that the movie reaches more people. By releasing ‘Insaaf’ on Chorki, the movie will be within everyone's reach. Viewers outside the country will also be able to watch the movie."

Recalling the shooting period, Sariful Razz said, "We worked with a great unit. This is my first work with Sanjay Samaddar. He is an extraordinary person and director. And what can I say about Farin? The audience, like me, was impressed by her work in the movie.”

Don, Misha Sawdagar, and Fazlur Rahman Babu also acted in the film. The screenplay was written by Nazim Ud Daula, Swaroop De, and Sanjay Samaddar, based on a story by Nazim Ud Daula and Sanjay Samaddar.