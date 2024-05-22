Can ‘Singham Again’ save Arjun Kapoor’s drowning career?

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has recently completed shooting Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film "Singham Again".

While he is preparing to stun the audience by playing the antagonist in the third movie of the Ajay Devgn-led hit "Singham" franchise, it is yet to be seen if this will be enough to revive his career considering his long list of flop movies.

The actor shared the update on his official Instagram page on May 14. "Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain!!! I have wrapped up my work on 'Singham Again'!!!" he captioned a silhouette photo of him and Shetty on the set.

The movie marks Kapoor's 20th film, which he described as "one of the biggest milestones" of his career with Shetty, whom he called "the boss of mass cinema.”

"I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can't wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!! #SinghamAgain #RohitShetty @RSPicturez @ADFFilms @jiostudios @RelianceEnt #Cinergy," the actor further wrote in the post.

In the past couple of years, the only reason he has been in the limelight is because of his alleged affair with fellow actor, dancer, model, VJ and television personality Malaika Arora. His acting has not garnered positive headlines for quite some time.

Having debuted in 2012 with “Ishaqzaade,” which at the 58th Filmfare Awards received three nominations, including Best Male Debut (Kapoor), the 38-year-old has hardly won any awards of significance.

Not only as an actor he was miserable even as a host of the IIFA awards in 2015 and later at the TV show “Fear Factor” the following year.

Kapoor once opened up about his box-office failures on Season 8 of the show “Koffee with Karan” saying: “The box office isn’t under anybody’s control.”

While Arjun Kapoor has failed to win audiences with his acting, Rohit Shetty is an ace director who almost always delivers at the box office.

With rarely any of his movies not making an impact, audiences can hope that the superstar director might just save the actor from drowning in flops.

The “Singham” franchise has won hearts in and beyond India, which increases the possibility of the third movie to be successful as well.

"Singham Again" is the fifth film in Shetty's ambitious “Cop Universe.”

The first movie was Devgn's "Singham" (2011), which was followed by "Singham Returns" in 2014. Also part of the cinematic universe are the Ranveer Singh-fronted "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021), headlined by Akshay Kumar.

"Singham Again" also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film is set to be released on August 15.