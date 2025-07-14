CTRL: An AI-gone-wrong cautionary tale

Vikramaditya Motwane’s new cinematic masterpiece "CTRL" has become the topic of gossip for many sci-fi lovers across the region. While the movie highlights the themes of love and romance like typical Bollywood movies and TV shows, it also explores something very prevalent in today’s era: the dependency on digital technology.

We are all aware of the wonders that digital technology can offer us. For many, Artificial Intelligence is their new companion. From college assignments to even official works, and god knows what not, AI is what we are dependent on.

However, have we ever pondered whether this "new companion" of ours could have a dark side or not? Yes! Just like those toxic friends in every high school friend circle, digital technology, specifically AI, also has a dark side, which is exactly what the movie "CTRL" unfolds.

CTRL is primarily a Hindi-language movie, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The official release of this masterpiece happened in October 2024. Although the movie grew popular for its unique plot, it is also highly celebrated for its showstopper, Ananya Panday.

Alongside, the movie’s cast includes Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Tanmay Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurrana, and more renowned actors of the Hindi film industry.

Plot (no spoiler)

The movie’s plot revolves around its two main characters, Nella Awasthi, played by Ananya Panday, and Joe Mascarenhas, played by Vihaan Samat. Nella and Joe are a social media influencer couple who create comedy skits and vlogs. Nella’s perfectly arranged life with her boyfriend collapses when he is found out to be cheating on Nella, kissing another woman at a restaurant during a livestream.

This humiliates Nella, which leads her to a state of devastation. To overcome this humiliation, Nella seeks the help of an AI-powered app called ‘CTRL’, which serves the purpose of erasing someone’s digital presence in your life. However, little did Nella know that this peaceful erasure of her ex from her digital life would result in a terrifying reality of surveillance, manipulation, jail life, and an ordinary life.

Alongside removing Joe from the digital world of Nella, Mantra (the company that runs CTRL) also removes him from real life, which creates a major turn in Nella’s life filled with rainbows and sunshine.

The way the movie portrays the dark web of AI is laudable, as in my opinion, it is an indirect awareness to the audience about the horrifying side of AI. The movie conveys a fundamental message that our presence is traced by digital technologies.

While artificial intelligence has made our lives easier, it is also one of those platforms that is known for scams, emotional manipulation, and constant surveillance of human privacy.

Some even argue that "CTRL" is the Indian representation of ‘Black Mirror’, with the context of the social media culture. Therefore, from my perspective, "CTRL" is a perfect representation of the "AI anxiety" that we are all concerned about these days.

Alongside this, Ananya Panday’s performance is commendable! Despite being a new in the B-town and facing multiple backlashes for being a "nepo-kid" she pulled off the character of Nella with strong efforts, which entertained many audiences. In fact, when the plot loosens, it’s Miss Panday’s emotional depth in her acting and her rich appearance that kept me hooked into the film.

The structure of the movie is a definition of the word "phenomenal". The much creative Motwane has portrayed the story through phone and laptop screens -such as chats, voice notes, and notifications, which perfectly help to convey the movie’s theme and reflect our dependence on technology in this era. Movie critics call it the ‘screenlife format’, and I liked it.

Music is one of my biggest attractions in movies, and "CTRL" ‘s starting song ‘Ainwayi Yunhi’, sung by popular Indie singer Anika Bharwani, has dominated the playlists of many music enthusiasts. The song has a breezy and energetic yet light mood, which may offer you a sense of peace at the start of the movie.

Rating: 4.1 / 5

Conclusion: "CTRL" is one of the few Indian sci-fi movies that represent the growing anxiety around the globe about artificial intelligence and its negative qualities that could hinder a normal human life in many ways. The movie may not be like those typical Bollywood movies that are strongly centred around romance, violence, and thrills, but it's worth watching for those who enjoy screenlife thrillers and appreciate bold female leads.

If you are questioning your relationship with technology, then this movie may be a good choice!