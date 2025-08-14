Who will step up to lead the nation next, and how?

According to American author John C Maxwell, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” Maxwell’s statement summarizes the function of a leader as a mentor, guide, and exemplary figure, crucial for traversing the business environment.

The traits of a political leader are essential not only for the effectiveness of a government but also for the trust, welfare, and growth of the populace they represent. An exceptional leader -- whether in politics, business, or community affairs -- should possess a well-rounded combination of personal values, strategic skills, and emotional awareness. These attributes empower them to motivate others, make educated choices, and lead with honesty.

Throughout history, Bangladesh has had its share of commendable leaders -- both in ancient times and during the colonial era, as well as before and after independence. However, a deep-seated yearning remains among millions for a leader who embodies strength, honesty, integrity, knowledge, and strategic vision to lead the nation.

There is considerable academic discussion regarding the political leaders' traits; however, Bangladesh is devoid of competent political leaders, not due to a shortage of capable individuals, but because of the systemic issues which:

● dissuade merit,

● favours loyalty over quality; and

● does not incentivise ethical leadership.

Political leaders in Bangladesh are not necessarily born geniuses, nor do they typically come with extensive practical experience, deep knowledge, or widespread public acclaim. Instead, most of these leaders arise more by chance than through merit.

Consequently, they often lack the essential qualities of authentic leadership, such as those demonstrated by figures like Nelson Mandela or Lee Kuan Yew, who not only showed visionary leadership but also embodied dignity and accountability to their citizens.

With the ongoing political debate, a pressing question arises: How will the future leaders of Bangladesh navigate the nation's challenges? After 55 years of independence, the country continues to grapple with issues of social justice, ineffective governance, a subpar education system, inadequate human resource development, limited democratic practices, a flawed voting process, and widespread corruption.

Addressing high unemployment

While it’s crucial to tackle these fundamental issues, the most pressing challenge for political leaders today is addressing the high unemployment rate.

According to the World Bank (cited in Trading Economics), the unemployment rate in Bangladesh increased to 4.70% in 2024 from 4.20% in 2023. The unemployment rate in Bangladesh averaged 3.81% from 1991 to 2024, reaching an all-time high of 5.30 % in 2020 and a record low of 2.20 % in 1991. However, national and international media and organizations forecast that the unemployment rate in Bangladesh for 2025 is projected to be around 5.08%.

As the Bureau of Statistics of Bangladesh (BBS) has not provided a proper estimation of the population, the actual unemployment rate of 4.70% cannot be confirmed. If we assume that the unemployment rate is indeed 4.70% of the current population, it translates to approximately 3 million individuals who are still without jobs, which is a considerable figure. Therefore, the future leader of the nation must make a significant effort to reduce the unemployment gap and foster social harmony.

Unemployment has the potential to trigger social chaos by destabilizing the economic, psychological, and structural foundations of both individuals and communities. When a significant portion of the population faces unemployment, the consequences ripple throughout society, exacerbating poverty, frustration, inequality, and political unrest.

The International Labour Organization (ILO, 2020) indicates that financial difficulties stemming from unemployment directly heighten the risk of social exclusion and deprivation. Economic insecurity and poverty result from a loss of income, leading to increased poverty, food insecurity, and challenges in affording essential services, including housing, healthcare, and education. Families often face financial strain, which can lead to children entering the workforces or dropping out of school.

Unemployment leads to significant psychological stress and mental health challenges. Prolonged unemployment can result in depression, anxiety, and feelings of hopelessness. There is a heightened risk of suicide, domestic violence, and substance abuse.

Jahoda’s Latent Deprivation Theory (1981) suggests that work provides individuals with structure, identity, and purpose; its absence can lead to psychological trauma.

Therefore, future leaders must prioritize this issue to prevent interest groups from exploiting the state's large population for unethical gains, creating a mutually beneficial outcome. To combat social crime and violence, it is crucial to establish a safety net for the nation’s unemployed youth, which is indeed a formidable task.

It is worth noting that without massive foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh, given its limited resources, it would be a very challenging task to improve the nation's unemployment situation in the long run.

Following the overthrow of the autocratic regime in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, there were high hopes that the interim government would boost job creation by attracting more FDI. Unfortunately, this didn’t materialize, leaving the nation’s citizens feeling disappointed and frustrated.

The interim administration in Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prof Muhammad Yunus, faced challenges in attracting substantial FDI during the last financial year due to various reasons, including political instability, economic unpredictability, and concerns about the future political environment. The abrupt downfall of the prior Sheikh Hasina government, followed by the formation of the interim administration, created an atmosphere of uncertainty that made investors reluctant to engage in long-term projects.

Table 1 displays the actual inflows of FDI in Bangladesh and makes comparisons over three periods

Other reports, including those from Lloyds Bank, cited the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2024, which indicated that FDI inflows to Bangladesh fell by 13.6% to $3 billion in 2023, down from $3.48 billion in 2021. By the end of the same timeframe, the overall FDI stock was estimated at $20.54 billion. Data from the National Bank revealed that total net FDI inflows reached $1.47 billion in FY24, decreasing by $141.60 million (-8.80%) in comparison to FY23, primarily due to reductions in equity capital (-$42.43 million, -5.98%) and reinvested earnings (-$173.14 million, -21.97%), even though there was a rise of $73.97 million in intra-company loans.

Table 2 shows the historic FDI trend of Bangladesh between 1975 to 2023:

Source: Macrotrends

Bangladesh has experienced a notable decline in FDI, primarily due to several underlying issues:

1. Lack of democracy and social justice: Long-standing issues of democracy and poor social justice significantly lowered the FDIs in Bangladesh.

2. Corruption and bureaucracy : Complicated and unclear bureaucratic procedures, coupled with a perception of corruption, dissuade investors.

3. Fragile financial sector: Corruption, money laundering, and credit defaulters who are mostly political leaders of different parties or businessmen who have connections with major political parties.

4. Policy inconsistencies: Ongoing alterations in policies and regulations generate uncertainty for investors.

5. Infrastructure deficiencies: Insufficient infrastructure, including transportation and energy, can lead to higher operating costs and increased risks.

6. Limited sector diversification: Relying heavily on only a few sectors, such as garments and energy, for foreign direct investment may make the economy vulnerable to global disruptions. The agricultural industry, which could have played a significant role in the economy if modern policies had been implemented, has been neglected.

7. Legal and regulatory uncertainty: Ambiguity and inconsistency, as well as corrupt bureaucracy within legal frameworks, result in uncertainty for FD investors.

8. Competition from other countries and lack of skilled workforce: Bangladesh competes with other developing countries that may offer more favourable investment environments and a more skilled labour force.

What India can teach Bangladesh about FDI

According to IBEF (June 2025), India, Bangladesh's neighbouring country, has achieved a significant milestone in its economic progress, with total gross foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows reaching an impressive Rs 86,87,000 crore ($1 trillion) since April 2000.

This accomplishment has been bolstered by a nearly 26% rise in FDI, amounting to approximately Rs 3,65,723 crore ($42.1 billion) during the first half of FY25. Such growth underscores India's growing appeal as a global investment hub, driven by a pro-active policy framework, a dynamic business environment, and enhanced international competitiveness.

The inquiry centres on how and why India became a significant destination for FDI, a goal that was previously unattainable since the country gained independence from British rule. As reported by IBEF (June 2025), the Indian government has enacted a variety of policies and initiatives aimed at boosting FDI within the nation.

Among the notable efforts is the “Make in India” initiative, which aims to streamline processes and create a conducive investment environment across various sectors. A crucial strategy has been the liberalization of FDI regulations, especially in areas such as retail, defense, insurance, and single-brand retail trading.

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has enhanced transparency, while Special Economic Zones (SEZs) offer specific areas with tax benefits. Significant FDI inflows have been directed towards India's service sector, alongside computer software and hardware, as well as trading. This foreign investment has originated from over 170 countries, spanning 33 union territories and states and covering 63 different sectors across the country.

No alternative to FDI

The reason I'm emphasizing the issue of FDI so strongly is that the future leader of Bangladesh must take on a crucial role in fostering relationships with external stakeholders, particularly foreign investors. This is vital for attracting FDI. This leader must approach the matter with seriousness, especially given the increasingly unstable global political and economic environment we are navigating.

The global economy remains quite delicate. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) anticipates that global growth will slow down from 3.3% in 2024 to 2.9% in 2025 and 2026. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that global growth will hold steady at 3.2% this year and next.

Conversely, according to the UN Trade and Development Report, global FDI fell by 11% to $1.5 trillion in 2024, marking the second straight year of decline.

It is essential to recognize that, since 2010, except in 2021, the global economic growth rate has consistently been lower than in earlier years. Consequently, it will be a formidable challenge for Bangladesh's future leaders to stimulate the domestic economy by attracting FDI.

The next political leader of Bangladesh must focus on economic diversification to attract FDI. Currently, Bangladesh's economy is quite vulnerable, being primarily reliant on the ready-made garment (RMG) and energy sectors. While neighbouring countries in South and Southeast Asia have made significant strides in their IT sectors, Bangladesh has yet to realize its full potential in this area.

Therefore, fostering human skills development is vital for future leaders, who will need to engage with both local and international stakeholders, such as conglomerates, to boost investments in human development.

The agricultural revolution is vital for Bangladesh, as it is necessary to guarantee food security, alleviate poverty, promote rural development, and adjust to climate change. Agriculture remains the cornerstone of Bangladesh’s rural economy, employing over 40% of the workforce and supporting a population of more than 170 million.

However, the sector is experiencing stagnation, inefficiency, and growing susceptibility to environmental and market fluctuations.

According to FAO (2022), without new advancements, Bangladesh could encounter “ongoing food supply shortages” by 2030. To address the nation’s poverty and employment challenges, the World Bank (2021) states that agricultural transformation is essential for inclusive growth in low-income economies, which must be on the political agenda for a future Bangladesh.

It is worth noting that China underwent a significant peasant revolution during the Chinese Communist Revolution, which reached its peak in 1949 when the People's Republic of China was established under the leadership of Mao Zedong. After declaring victory, Mao implemented a communist government that emphasised agrarian socialism, positioning the peasants as the driving force of the revolution. To understand China's current economic position, the earlier decision by Chinese leader Mao was highly effective and timely, which should be the objective for future leaders in Bangladesh to achieve.

The impact of Donald Trump's policies on export competitiveness has posed a significant challenge to Bangladesh's economy, which is heavily dependent on exports, particularly garments, which make up over 80-84% of total earnings from exports. A 35% tax on these products would increase their prices and diminish their competitiveness in the global market compared to other countries, such as Vietnam, India, or Ethiopia. Previously, the WTO (2023) indicated that even a modest tariff increase of 5-10% could lead to a 15-25% decline in apparel exports over time.

A steep tariff may push buyers to source from countries with lower tariffs or those with free trade agreements (FTAs). Bangladesh currently enjoys duty-free or low-tariff access in markets such as the EU under the EBA/GSP+ scheme. Losing this advantage could reduce demand for Bangladeshi goods, potentially impacting the RMG sector, which employs approximately 4 million individuals, primarily rural women.

A decline in orders and factory closures could lead to widespread unemployment among vulnerable workers. Thus, the future leader of Bangladesh must address these issues to maintain economic growth and competitiveness through strategic business policies, ensuring a sustainable future.

Above all, the future leader of Bangladesh must work diligently to reinvigorate its involvement in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which has been largely inactive for some time. Without strong regional collaboration, Bangladesh will struggle to ensure its sustainability across social, economic, political, and cultural dimensions.

A longstanding aspiration is to pursue membership in ASEAN, which presents a significant challenge regarding regional political dominance among major powers, such as India and China.

There were hopes that the current interim government would make strides in dialogue to join ASEAN, but unfortunately, those expectations have not materialized, leaving the nation’s citizens feeling disheartened. Therefore, the future leader of Bangladesh must engage in collaborative and diplomatic efforts, with a strategic focus on achieving ASEAN membership.

The future political leader of Bangladesh will need to engage with regional and global leaders, including those from the United States, Russia, China, and India. Consequently, it is crucial to cultivate exceptional strategic skills and character. Addressing challenges with neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, is also a significant challenge for Bangladesh. Therefore, a future leader must focus not only on domestic issues but also on regional and international matters.

Finding leadership qualities

To achieve all these challenging goals, the question is whether a future leader can guide Bangladesh by embodying the qualities of leadership that are pertinent today, drawing inspiration from the philosophies and leadership approaches of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Martin Luther King Jr, or Nelson Mandela.

The current world presents a deeply challenging scenario. Each of these most outstanding leaders offered moral clarity, visionary insight, and a strong philosophical or ethical foundation, and their ideals continue to resonate in today’s society. Nevertheless, adapting their methods to fit modern political contexts necessitates both wisdom and adaptability, qualities I currently do not observe in any political leader's character, mainly in Bangladesh.

Suppose a political party fails to clearly define its strategic goals for Bangladesh over the next 10to 20 years. In that case, the next generation may struggle to see the country as a viable space for their survival and the pursuit of their dreams.

The political leaders of Bangladesh must harness the potential of educated and skilled individuals, much like China has successfully done over the past few decades, to become a leading global economy.

Suppose the political party continues to govern the country in the same manner as the previous autocratic regime, relying on uneducated, unskilled, and inexperienced individuals who merely recite songs in the national parliament instead of actively engaging in meaningful debates and contributing to lawmaking. In that case, the nation's future will be bleak.

If a political party fails to grasp the essence of the modern world and the importance of having a capable team to lead the nation, then it is unlikely to create any substantial change. When a leader has a history of criminal charges and a background in corruption and black money, lacking moral and ethical principles as well as a solid educational foundation, the prospects for progress remain slim.

Recommendations for the future leader of Bangladesh to address:

● Trait: Impactful characteristics of the future leader

● Integrity: Fosters trust and credibility with the public of the state

● Vision: Guides with strategic and visionary direction and purpose

● Empathy and s ympathy: Engages with the needs of others. Emphasi z ed ethical living and self-awareness. Valued truth over popularity

● Accountability: Promotes openness and transparency in teamwork and appoints honest, educated and young potential leaders in the team to run the state smoothly during challenging times

● Competence: ​ Leads with knowledge and expertise

● Decisiveness: ​ Takes action with confidence in crises

● Inclusiveness: ​ Safeguards democracy and unity

● Communication: Engages and informs the public about the politics and government’s decisions from time to time

● Issues and Solutions: Questions everything through dialogue and f inds the solution through an open-ended process, and shows transformative leadership in the decision-making process

● Nepotism: Prioriti z es merits over nepotism . Ensures that the culture of nepotism vanishes from society

● Resilience: Builds and maintains leadership effectiveness under stress

● Democratic values: Upholds justice and fairness for the people of the state

An ideal political leader, while not always being perfect, should prioritize serving the public over personal interests and lead with both compassion and intelligence. They should respect institutions and uphold key values while promoting unity in the face of diversity, guided by the spirit of democracy.

In a democratic society, citizens play a crucial role by advocating for these qualities through their votes and active participation, which is a long-standing desire for Bangladesh.

Therefore, it is not only essential to identify a strong leader who possesses the necessary knowledge and skills to understand both national and international issues, but also the ability to navigate challenges and craft strategic solutions for the nation's prosperity in the current challenging global times.

Dr ASM Anam Ullah (PhD) is an Australian academic, human rights activist, political analyst, and OHS and industrial relations expert.